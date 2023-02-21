Best and Worst of RAW after Elimination Chamber: Triple H's genius decision with losing superstar revealed, disappointing plans for 10-time world champion at WrestleMania 39 (February 20, 2023)

It was an incredible episode of RAW to begin the final stretch on the road to WrestleMania. We are now only a few episodes away, and WWE put on an incredible showing this week. So much has happened that we can hardly cover it all.

What is most important is the storytelling aspect of it all. RAW this week was filled with good stories, great character development, and a sense of progress. It's no surprise that WrestleMania 39 is already predicted to be the highest-grossing event in WWE history (barring Saudi Arabia shows, which have a flat fee that makes it more profitable) with only a handful of matches being announced.

So, what were the ups and downs of RAW this week?

#3. Best: The handling of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and even Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn opened RAW this week and called upon Kevin Owens, who told him that the only reason he saved him at Elimination Chamber was that Sami's family was present and also that he knew how it felt to be on the receiving end of a Bloodline beatdown.

He didn't seem interested beyond that and walked away, leaving the door open for how they would unite against The Bloodline. However, Baron Corbin came out and attacked Sami Zayn, calling him a failure. After losing to Cody Rhodes last week, he faced Zayn and was decimated in no time.

This is a brilliant move by Triple H, who is cleverly using Corbin's downfall for two purposes - to elevate main eventers like Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn by making them look great and to help progress Corbin's character into something different.

#2. Worst: Omos vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39?

We couldn't believe it when MVP declared on RAW that Omos was challenging Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania.

We're not sure if Lesnar will return next week to accept or not, but if that is the plan for Lesnar while Bobby Lashley faces Bray Wyatt, we admit that it's a bit disappointing.

Given the inconclusive finish of Lashley vs Lesnar III at Elimination Chamber, the fourth rubber match with a big stipulation would have been the logical way to conclude the feud.

#2. Best: The slow-burning build-up to the first face-to-face meeting between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are yet to meet face-to-face, and now that Elimination Chamber is in the books and the main event is official, everybody is anticipating that first meeting.

WWE knows this, and they are doing a brilliant job by keeping Cody Rhodes hot while slowly building up to the eventual face-to-face meeting.

Paul Heyman (in a neck brace) appeared on the titantron this week to further rile up The American Nightmare. This is a simple, straightforward booking at its best.

#1. Worst: The Mustafa Ali-Dolph Ziggler match

We almost forgot that Mustafa Ali was scheduled to face Dolph Ziggler on RAW despite it being one of the only two matches advertised. There was a story between them beginning in early 2023, but it has been so forgettable that nobody seemed to care much about it at all.

Ali needs to pick things up somehow because it has been made clear under the Triple H regime that it's a matter of sink or swim. Opportunities will be given, but if they're not utilized well enough, then down the card, a superstar will go.

#1. Best: The main event of RAW

The main event of RAW was an instant classic as Edge faced Austin Theory for the United States Championship. The veteran and the youngster have great in-ring chemistry - good enough for a match on an even bigger stage.

Finn Balor's run-in ultimately cost Edge, which isn't surprising given that it was clear after their tag team match at Elimination Chamber that the feud was far from done.

We anticipate that it's going to conclude inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania - a match that was first rumored for the 2023 Royal Rumble.

It works out better this way since WrestleMania needs a major match like this.

What did you think of Monday Night RAW this week? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

