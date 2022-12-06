This week's episode of RAW saw a lot of changes in the WWE picture. While The Usos continued to retain their titles, the way the stars are being presented went through a major transition and might be the beginnings of a bigger one.

With that being the case, let's look at all the positives and negatives from this week's episode of WWE RAW and see the overall picture of the show.

#3 Best: Alexa Bliss wins a chance to get in the women's title picture

Alexa Bliss' booking since her return and her teaming up with Asuka has been a constant source of complaints from fans.

However, they won't be able to say that after this week. The star was in the main event in a triple-threat match against Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross.

While her previous rivalry with Cross shone through in the match, thanks to interference by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, Lynch was taken out. Bliss took out Cross with the Twisted Bliss to win the match and face Bayley next week to determine the No. 1 contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Title.

#3 Worst: Dominik's random match with Akira Tozawa on RAW

On RAW, Dominik defeated Akira Tozawa in what was nothing more than a squash match. While his win was possibly good for him, it appears that WWE is unsure what to do with him.

With Rey Mysterio on the blue brand, his constant shots at his "deadbeat dad" are getting tired fast. He needs something new to liven up his storyline since Rhea Ripley appears to have more than enough storylines set for herself.

It's time that Dominik got his own proper feud and didn't drag the same one along.

#2 Best: Solo Sikoa is truly the enforcer of the Bloodline

Solo Sikoa has long been present in the Bloodline on the main roster now, but fans have rarely been able to look at the star and see what he's going to do there.

While he's wrestled a couple of matches and been involved in a few backstage beatdowns, his attack on Riddle might have stolen the show on RAW tonight.

After the opening match, where Riddle and Kevin Owens lost to the Usos, Solo Sikoa beat Riddle down. He took things to another level, wrapping a chair around the star's neck before flattening him in the corner.

This might have written Riddle off TV for a while, but it gave fans a look at the Sikoa they have been waiting for.

#2 Worst: The security interference makes little sense in WWE

The security interfered when Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley started to brawl, even though neither was going after one another fiercely.

However, earlier in the night, when Solo Sikoa was absolutely decimating Riddle, they were nowhere to be seen. Riddle was laid out so badly that he needed medical assistance.

WWE officials sure pick and choose when they can interfere and when they can't.

#1 Best/Worst: The Usos retain their titles yet again

The Usos retaining the tag team titles was not a surprise, but it's been going on for a while. Fans have become rather tired of The Bloodline holding as many titles as they do, and despite them regularly putting the titles on the line, it does not appear to be changing any time soon.

On SmackDown, they will defend their titles against Sheamus and Butch. It also raises the question if this is a very heel thing to do. Usually, heels avoid defending their titles too often, but the Usos have been making it an almost weekly thing.

Their behavior as champions is far more worthy of fighting Babyface champions. This is something that can come across as somewhat confusing.

