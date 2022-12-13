The second episode of RAW in December was certainly an interesting one. While it was far from the best of the Triple H era, it certainly had one of the most shocking endings since he took over creative in late July.

Shocking ends are a necessity at times, and we will begin with that as WWE continues to wrap up 2022 in the best way it possibly can.

So what were the ups and downs of RAW? Keep reading to find out!

#3. Best: The shocking ending to RAW

RAW ended in the most stunning way possible as Adam Pearce fired Bobby Lashley. It happened in a moment of frustration as the latter not only shoved another WWE official (despite being warned last week by Pearce), but he ended up shoving Adam Pearce himself.

This led to Pearce firing Bobby Lashley, whose night went from bad to worse as losing to Seth Rollins in the main event kick-started things. It seems to be a clear sign that Lashley is done wrestling in 2022 - at least on television.

It's a well-deserved break, and the ending has proved to be one of the most shocking in a while. Fans were stunned, as expected.

But why did Adam Pearce do it? We have a few theories that you can read about here.

#2. Worst: Kevin Owens looking bad by coming out so late

Elias requested Kevin Owens' help this week on RAW ahead of his match against Solo Sikoa. Knowing that Matt Riddle would be out of action for six weeks, Elias sought the help of a new ally.

However, Owens reminded him of the torture he went through with Ezekiel, and when it was all said and done, he didn't show up to help Elias on time. He did eventually turn up to hit a stunner on Solo Sikoa, but he did the same to Elias as well.

It made Owens look bad when he came out that late. However, we will appreciate the subtle storytelling - from the history between Owens, Elias, and Sami Zayn quickly getting out of harm's way.

#2. Best: Chad Gable getting an incredible showing, as usual

Chad Gable and Otis had a confrontation with The O.C. backstage before RAW, leading to the former challenging AJ Styles to a match. As expected, it was an instant classic.

We hope that Gable doesn't just look good in defeat all the time. While the loss was understandable this week, there needs to be a time when he steps up to the plate and gets a massive win over a bonafide top star such as AJ Styles.

#1. Worst: Nothing much in store for Judgment Day?

We're not happy with how WWE has handled Judgment Day recently. This week on RAW, we saw them go up against The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa in what was a filler match.

While Rhea Ripley continued to get the better of Asuka, it seems like WWE isn't that serious with Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The company is focusing solely on the relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Hopefully, WWE has something bigger and better for them in store.

#1. Best: The comedic aspect of the Dexter Lumis storyline

Some might criticize the Johnny Gargano-Dexter Lumis-Miz storyline, but for those who do, we urge you to remember that it is a comedic storyline. It's not meant to propel anybody to world championship level, and comedy has always been a part of wrestling.

This week on RAW, The Miz's meltdown, from his name being called Mike to admitting that Maryse handles his finances, everything was entertaining.

Dexter Lumis has played his role to perfection, and we look forward to seeing what happens when he faces The Miz next week in the ladder match.

