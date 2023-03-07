Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of RAW. It was the first episode of the red brand for March 2023 and the fourth-last episode on the road to WrestleMania.

We are now only weeks away from the Grandest Stage of Them All. It should come as no surprise that last night alone, three more matches were made official for WrestleMania 39 - taking the tally to eight matches so far in three nights.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in the next few weeks, but until then, these were the ups and downs on the first RAW of March:

#3. Best: The Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens vs. Bloodline story

The Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Bloodline story has been brilliant.

The show began with Paul Heyman issuing explicit instructions to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa - they were both meant to take out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, respectively.

Both failed to do so. Throughout the show, Sami Zayn tried to remind Kevin Owens that they don't have to be friends. However, they share the same objective, so it makes sense for them to align.

Owens is still refusing to do so, and in the main event, Sami Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso after Jey made his return. The latter brushed off Jimmy and embraced Sami Zayn, only to turn on him and ask if he genuinely thought he would choose him over his family.

Cody Rhodes made the save because WWE had nothing for him this week apart from embracing John Cena. The story has continued to take more twists and turns, and it has been brilliant so far. We are now expecting the undisputed tag team title match to headline WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

#2. Worst: Finn Balor losing to Johnny Gargano

Finn Balor faced Johnny Gargano in a first-time match on the main roster. They last faced off at NXT Takeover: Portland over three years ago.

Edge interfered and helped Gargano, a mid-carder, defeat Finn Balor, a Universal Champion.

It makes storyline sense, but we can't help but feel that WWE should have protected Balor in the build-up to a high-profile match at WrestleMania 39.

#2. Best: Chelsea Green and Carmella's newly formed alliance on RAW

Chelsea Green has been absolute gold on WWE TV and is now officially in an alliance with Carmella. The latter lost to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Immediately after the match, she and Chelsea Green began to beat Belair down.

Asuka came in, running in heels somehow, and spat mist on Chelsea Green's face, which was epic. She cleared the ring and stood face-to-face with her WrestleMania opponent, and the segment went well overall.

#1. Worst: WWE overprotecting Solo Sikoa

Kevin Owens opened the show on RAW against Solo Sikoa and was about to defeat him, only for Jimmy Uso to interfere. It ended Sikoa's 10-match winning streak, and he still hasn't been pinned on the WWE main roster.

We feel as though WWE is overprotective of Solo Sikoa, as he didn't need the win against Sami Zayn this past week.

Either way, he has been good in his role. However, we feel it's okay for him to take a pinfall from established veterans like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

#1. Best: The Austin Theory-John Cena segment

Austin Theory didn't waste a second in confronting John Cena - who initially declined his offer for a United States Title match at WrestleMania 39.

Cena roasted Theory on the mic, but the 25-year-old admittedly held his own toward the end. Thanks to the Boston crowd, Cena finally accepted the match.

The whole segment on RAW was fantastic, and Cena keeps reminding us why there are indeed levels to the game.

