Best and Worst of RAW: WWE repeating a storyline from 2016, Big mistake made with 2 Champions (May 24th, 2021)

This week's episode of RAW was quite a good one. While last week's episode was the best in a month, this one surpassed it. As with every episode of RAW, there are always going to be a few hiccups. But minus that, the show was great overall.

It was a good way to amp up the build to Hell in a Cell 2021, and the feuds on RAW are shaping up to be exciting, with some fresh directions being taken. Let's jump right into the best and worst parts of RAW:

#3. Best: Riddle, and the R-K-Bro storyline on RAW

Riddle faced Xavier Woods on RAW after their confrontation last week. If you're unaware, here's what happened leading up to it - Randy Orton controversially lost to Kofi Kingston last week on RAW thanks to a distraction from Xavier Woods.

A furious Riddle shoved Xavier Woods down and sided with his tag team partner. While Randy Orton's presence wasn't needed on RAW this week, Riddle did the job for his team.

He had the match of the night on RAW with Xavier Woods, and one of the best parts of the show was the fact that both men were able to showcase their abilities. With crowds returning in less than two months, these are the kind of matches that would undoubtedly get a great reaction from fans.

WHAT. A. MATCH.@SuperKingofBros delivers an RKO outta nowhere for the win, but @AustinCreedWins put on the performance of a lifetime.



Lotta respect.



👏👏👏👏👏👏#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eQV6rBy3ho — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

The finish of the match saw Riddle hit an RKO out of nowhere, indicating that he and Orton would turn into a cohesive unit. With the "odd pairing" storyline, this seems to be a partial repeat of the 2016 storyline between Cesaro and Sheamus.

While the latter had an incredible "Best of 7" series leading up to their tag team, this looks to be going in a similar direction where two polar opposite superstars slowly become a single unit. The Riddle-Xavier Woods match was the highlight of RAW this week.

