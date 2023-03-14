Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of RAW! We are less than three weeks away from WrestleMania 39, and this was admittedly one of the "weaker" episodes.

A lot of good happened as well, but sometimes, certain aspects of the show can derail its momentum or affect the perception.

So what were the ups and downs of Monday Night RAW this week? Keep reading to find out!

#3. Best: MMM and "Otees"

Chad Gable spent much of the night searching for Otis - even handing out flyers to find him. Right before he caught him, he was met by Mustafa Ali, who had a complete character change.

Chad Gable spotted Otis in a photo shoot and tried to get involved. Otis walked away with Maxxine Dupri and the other two, signaling that the Maximum Male Models faction has recruited former RAW Tag Team Champion Otis to its ranks. It's a fun story, and we can't wait to see how things play out.

#3. Worst: The Asuka-Bianca Belair feud is disappointing so far

Bianca Belair struggled to beat Chelsea Green - or at least struggled to some extent. Either way, it wasn't the squash everyone thought it was, which is good. Chelsea Green and Carmella launched a post-match attack on the RAW Women's Champion, and Asuka came for the save.

Asuka toyed with the champion and her title until she revealed the blue liquid in her mouth. It was just odd, and something is lacking in this feud - which is supposed to be one of the marquee matches for WrestleMania 39.

#2. Best: A solid opening to Monday Night RAW

Edge opened the show on RAW and accepted Finn Balor's WrestleMania challenge. Except, it's not a regular match - it will be inside Hell in a Cell. Balor agreed and ordered the other three members to beat Edge down before Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and Candice LeRae interfered to make the save.

It was an interesting interaction, and the match was good, with Johnny Gargano losing his first match on RAW in nearly four months.

#2. Worst: Not handling the Brock Lesnar-Omos interaction the right way

The Brock Lesnar-Omos interaction on RAW went all right until the latter botched the over-the-top rope spot. He sent Lesnar packing, and in an uncharacteristic moment, Brock Lesnar simply walked away, tipping his hat in what seemed to be a sign of respect.

Lesnar will likely win at WrestleMania anyway, but the segment felt too abrupt, and more should have happened. With that said, we understand WWE wants to establish Omos as a serious threat in this feud.

#1. Best: The Dominik and Rey Mysterio segment

The Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio segment on RAW was fantastic. Dominik has improved leaps and bounds and finally challenged his father to a match at WrestleMania 39 - a challenge that was declined.

Dominik carried this segment and was so good at getting heat and getting sympathy for his father. We can't wait to see the pop when Rey finally lays his hands on his son.

It's been a good story so far, and we can't wait to see their match at WrestleMania 39.

#1. Worst: An underwhelming main event

The main event saw Kevin Owens face Solo Sikoa - arguably the most overprotected star in WWE, sans Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. We're not sure why WWE insists on him not losing - but that perhaps signals big plans for the future.

Either way, Kevin Owens faced him in a street fight, and the main event was simply not good. The spot where Owens went through a table was the only highlight, as The Usos were backstage waiting to ambush KO.

KO received no help as he didn't ask for any, and that was the end of the show. It wasn't a good finish.

