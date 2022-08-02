Best and Worst of RAW after SummerSlam: 3 top feuds teased for Seth Rollins, Ex-Royal Rumble winner out for the rest of 2022?

There usually are a lot of expectations from RAW, particularly after a big show like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. And there is disappointment when it doesn't deliver.

Thankfully, that wasn't the case this time. It was a solid show with a lot of storyline progress, and it seems Triple H is getting a feel of things as he prepares the roadmap for WWE's creative future.

It wasn't a perfect episode though, and we'll also emphasize on a couple of the flaws on the red brand this week. However, let's start on a positive note:

#3. Best: Seth Rollins teasing numerous feuds in one segment on WWE RAW

On RAW this week, here's what played out - Seth Rollins took shots at Riddle for his injury and compared him to Randy Orton (also injured), before stating his intention to pursue Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Street Profits came out and mentioned Cody Rhodes, which means that in a single segment, Rollins had feuds against Riddle, Reigns, and Rhodes teased. It's one of the many reasons why he is constantly relevant.

As for The Street Profits, there seem to be constant hints of them breaking up, and Montez Ford's display against Rollins was an example of WWE's intention to push him as a singles star.

#2. Worst: Becky Lynch's injury

Becky Lynch confirmed that she had separated her shoulder during her Women's Title match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022.

She called out Belair and the two women embraced before Big Time Becks left the ring to the champion. Following that, Lynch would immediately get assaulted backstage by Bayley, Sky, and Kai. It was used to write her off from WWE for "several months".

While the Belair storyline could now involve her aligning with Asuka and Alexa Bliss to face Bayley and her new faction, Becky's injury was an unfortunate "worst" on this week's episode.

#2. Best: Ciampa getting a huge push

Triple H's influence can instantly be seen in his push of Ciampa. From being underutilized, the former NXT champion has now got an instant push, first winning a Triple Threat match and then defeating AJ Styles to secure a US Title shot against Bobby Lashley next week on RAW.

Ciampa is an excellent talent, and we hope that the rumor of Triple H changing his presentation is true. He could be a force to be reckoned with on RAW (and SmackDown as well, if he gets drafted someday).

While Ciampa may not dethrone Lashley, it's a great start for the former NXT Champion under Triple H.

#1. Worst: Not the "big statement" episode that was reported

It was reported hours before RAW that WWE was planning a big "statement show" post-SummerSlam. As good as the episode was, this was far from such a show.

A "statement show" wouldn't have been headlined by The Usos retaining the tag team titles against the team they won it from -- The Mysterios. It was ordinary, and although there was good progress, the report didn't justify the kind of show it turned out to be.

#1. Best: Bayley's faction being the focal point of RAW

Bayley's return after a year to debut her new faction was exciting as it began a new storyline. This week, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai were essentially the focal point of the show.

Iyo Sky got a good showing against Bianca Belair, with the no-contest result used to protect both the champion and the newcomer. Sky's entrance was excellent as well, and things are looking exciting in the women's division.

