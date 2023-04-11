Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of RAW. It was the second RAW after WrestleMania 39, and it was reported that Vince McMahon wasn't present. The show was significantly better in quality than the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

That aside, a shoutout to Cody Rhodes for an excellent promo segment where he accidentally referred to Backlash as WrestleMania Backlash. An extra special shoutout to the incredible Finn Balor, who defeated Rey Mysterio with 14 staples in his head and a partial calf tear.

However, the episode wasn't perfect. It was filled with botches, but even then, it was a massive improvement. Here are the ups and downs of the red brand from this week.

#3. Best: WWE establishing Bronson Reed as a legitimate threat on RAW

Bronson Reed has been on the main roster for a while now, and his noticeable lack of reaction reflects how little effort WWE has put in. Still, we saw moments of brilliance, such as The 2023 Elimination Chamber match when he began to get big reactions for a dominant performance.

WWE officially began the push of the 34-year-old Australian star as he faced Bobby Lashley on RAW this week. While fans were dissatisfied with the double count-out finish, this is the exact scenario where it works. For one, Reed has the privilege of being one of the few superstars that Lashley couldn't fully get The Hurt Lock on - establishing his strength as a powerhouse.

The match became more of a brawl, and while it ended controversially, it protected both men and was perfect for kickstarting a feud. This is exactly how you legitimize a star like Bronson Reed, and WWE did so successfully this week.

#2. Worst: Much of the same with the Bloodline

If you swap Sami Zayn for Kevin Owens and Jey Uso for Solo Sikoa, then the finish of RAW was almost identical to that of SmackDown. It was more of the same as an injured Kevin Owens lost to Solo Sikoa in the main event, thanks to the assistance of The Usos.

Travel issues supposedly prevented Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle from making it to RAW, but they made a surprise run-in right at the end to save Kevin Owens. It was fantastic to see the save, but the finish is repeated and overdone, and we wonder why Triple H would follow Vince McMahon in that regard.

It's a mistake that will quickly have repercussions in the long run.

#2. Best: The shocking heel turn

Before the Women's Tag Team Title match, challengers Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez called for Adam Pearce and security as they found their opponent Lita attacked and in shock.

While they were initially accused of doing so, that wasn't true. Adam Pearce allowed Trish Stratus to replace Lita, and during the match, Liv Morgan pinned her idol to win the Women's Tag Team Titles with Rodriguez.

Post-match, Trish Stratus turned heel after 18 years in what was by far the most shocking moment of the episode. As we learned from Cody Rhodes last week, you can't trust your tag team partner.

#1. Worst: Breaking up Damage CTRL is a sign that Vince McMahon is fully back in charge of things

It was reported that Vince McMahon pulled Bayley from RAW last week and that he wanted to break Damage CTRL up. These rumors seem genuine, as there was visible dissent within the faction this week after Bayley told Dakota Kai and IYO SKY that she would be involved in a Triple Threat match to earn a RAW Women's Title shot against Bianca Belair.

SKY told her off and got herself in the match instead, and Bayley's lack of enthusiasm, as opposed to Dakota Kai's support of her teammate, was visible and not so subtle.

Bayley didn't seem happy about her spot getting taken, and we hope there would be a more organic way to build up the dissent. Hopefully, if the breakup is inevitable, they can take their time and play it out rather than having it all happen in a week or two.

#1. Best: An epic tag team match

The Usos faced The Alpha Academy, and it was by far the match of the night. Depending on how things go, it could be a contender for match of the month. Chad Gable is phenomenal, and The Usos are The Usos - they can have great matches with their eyes closed.

Even though Otis was excellent in his role, we hope he joins Maximum Male Models sooner than later so that Chad Gable's rumored singles push finally happens. The breakup of The Alpha Academy seems to be a win-win situation as Chad Gable can thrive as a singles star, whereas Otis thrives in a lighter, comedic role with MMM.

