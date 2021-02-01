Best and worst of Royal Rumble 2021 - WWE streak ends, Major mistake with former Champ

This reviewer can write a separate Royal Rumble 2021 article about the music used during the show, with Corey Graves referencing Slayer making it to the 'best' column and Bad Bunny slotted as a 'worst'.

But for the purpose of this review, we shall stick to the wrestling that we saw at Royal Rumble 2021, which, to be honest, had more ups than downs.

#1 Best: Royal Rumble 2021 builds towards the future

Yes, you're rolling your eyes saying that Edge winning at Royal Rumble 2021 is not building to the future, but it was a feel-good moment for fans, that did not come at the cost of burying the other talent in the match. However, Bianca Belair's big victory at Royal Rumble 2021, where she stood tall and proud following her dominant win, cutting an emotional promo is certainly a step in the right direction by WWE.

Goldberg also put Drew McIntyre over on this occasion, making him look like a far bigger star than ever after Royal Rumble 2021 after McIntyre ended Goldberg's new streak.

Goldberg has been coming back into the company and winning the title, but Drew McIntyre put an end to that.

Even Damian Priest had a pretty good showing at Royal Rumble 2021, and so did Rhea Ripley, both of whom are stars to look out for in the future. The company did well in this regard.