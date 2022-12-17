Best and Worst of SmackDown: Brock Lesnar's rumored WrestleMania 39 opponent wins again, big mistake made with mystery attacker storyline

Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of SmackDown! It was the third episode of December, and it essentially laid out the plans for how WWE intends to end the year.

It was a solid episode minus a few hiccups, which is exactly what the "worst" section is for. So, let's jump right into the ups and downs of SmackDown this week!

#3. Best: Gunther's banger after banger on SmackDown

Gunther is giving Sheamus a run for his money in terms of the bangers he is putting out this year. The Ring General should be in the front running for the superstar of the year, and he had another incredible match against Ricochet this week.

As you may have heard, Gunther is the rumored opponent for Brock Lesnar, and he now looks set to get into a feud with Braun Strowman - one that we fully expect him to win.

#2. Worst: Xia Li's reveal not happening on TV

This week on SmackDown, the Women's Tag Team title match ended controversially as a mystery attacker took Tegan Nox out, allowing IYO SKY to take advantage and get the pinfall to retain the titles.

Rather than using backstage segments to reveal who the mystery attacker was, WWE instead chose to announce on Twitter that Xia Li was the mystery attacker instead. This seemed like it was a big mistake.

#2. Best: The Uncle Howdy reveal

LA Knight seemed so sure that Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy were the same people. We can't blame him since many fans thought the same. So, when Bray Wyatt was being attacked, and Uncle Howdy came out, it was essentially a reveal that they were two different people.

It's hard to say what it means for the storyline's future, but we are excited to see how things play out between him and LA Knight - and the role that Howdy has to play.

#1. Worst: Hit Row's performance and win on SmackDown

WWE India @WWEIndia Your winners and No. 1 Contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: HIT ROW! #SmackDown Your winners and No. 1 Contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: HIT ROW! #SmackDown https://t.co/rzBUXaJcHs

Hit Row was one of the only stains on an otherwise good episode of SmackDown. They defeated Legado Del Fantasma and The Viking Raiders in a Triple Threat match that was sloppier than one would like to admit.

Top Dolla risks a lot during his over-the-top-rope dives, as he could have badly injured himself. Either way, we don't mind the fact that Hit Row is the filler title opponent for The Usos next week, but they just don't seem to have "it" since returning to WWE this year.

#1. Best: The John Cena reveal

WWE initially advertised the main event as the potential induction of Sami Zayn as a full-blown Uce. Zayn even changed his hairstyle for the occasion, but the focus seemed to be more on the 'Kevin Owens problem.'

Roman Reigns told Adam Pearce that he would participate in a tag team match on December 30th on SmackDown - teaming up with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and a partner of the latter's choice.

Kevin Owens' choice? None other than WWE's former franchise player John Cena. While the rest of the segment underwhelmed us, Cena's appearance was a brilliant way to end the show this week.

