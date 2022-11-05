Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2022. While this episode was pre-taped, it didn't stop WWE from putting on another epic show under the Triple H regime.

One "best" that won't be mentioned ahead is Bray Wyatt's tense confrontation with a member of the backstage staff.

There was a lot that happened, and it didn't necessarily have to do with Crown Jewel 2022. So, what were the ups and downs of this week's incredible episode of SmackDown? Keep reading to find out:

#3. Best: The new and vicious Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya on SmackDown, while Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was by her side. The two seem to be allied on-screen now, and it has already worked to the benefit of Baszler.

After beating Natalya, Rousey urged her friend to finish the veteran, which led to Natalya getting busted open. It was vicious, it was brutal, and it was awesome.

One theme of this episode was how WWE essentially nailed everything with the women on the roster. This was one of the few highlights of the show, as Baszler is set to get a big push, thanks to Rousey.

#2. Worst: Is WWE messing up Braun Strowman's return?

In 2016, Braun Strowman squashing enhancement talent worked. It was a great and proven way to establish The Monster of All Monsters. In 2022, it isn't working well.

So far, nothing that Strowman has done has raised fans' eyebrows, and there is little buzz about him despite his gargantuan clash against Omos at Crown Jewel. Squashing five stars and then MVP built no hype for the match.

#2. Best: The best Liv Morgan we've seen so far

Liv Morgan is having the best run of her entire WWE career. As it turns out, losing the SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey allowed her to change her character into something more edgy and extreme.

Her match against Sonya Deville on SmackDown was epic, and even the latter deserves credit as we believe she is a very underrated star. Morgan can't be deemed underrated due to her recent accomplishments and popularity.

However, this will be big for Morgan in 2023 as it puts her in a position to be a consistent title contender.

#1. Worst: An underwhelming Ricochet vs. LA Knight match

LA Knight took on Ricochet in his biggest match yet on SmackDown and defeated him thanks to dirty tactics. While we liked the pre-match hype and LA Knight talking down to Ricochet's real-life girlfriend, Samantha Irvine (who happened to be the ring announcer), the rest of the match was mellow.

We also understand the decision to have LA Knight win, but something was missing in this match, and it didn't deliver at all.

#1. Best: The epic Intercontinental Championship main event

It would be hard to call Rey Mysterio underrated as he is constantly acknowledged as a legend, the greatest Luchador, and the biggest little man in WWE history.

He is loved and praised universally, but it almost feels like many don't fully understand how great he truly is. Size never stopped him from showing his heart, which was exactly what happened when he faced Gunther.

The Intercontinental Champion put on yet another classic and picked up one of the biggest wins of his career by beating the Lucha legend Mysterio - who put in a better effort than expected.

We urge you to do so if you haven't seen this match. Mysterio continued to capture the hearts of fans watching around the world. This was the perfect main event for SmackDown.

