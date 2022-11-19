Welcome to this week's edition of the Best and Worst of SmackDown. It was the penultimate episode before Survivor Series WarGames, and WWE did a great job in building up to the event.

While the main event was the focus of this week's show, almost everything that happened in between made it one of the better episodes of SmackDown in recent times.

Hopefully, the resurgence of the blue brand will continue. So, what were the ups and downs of the show this week? Keep reading to find out!

#3. Best: Kevin Owens' return for WarGames

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



It will be The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens inside WarGames!

#WWE #SurvivorSeries Kevin Owens made his return on #SmackDown and aligned with The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre.It will be The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens inside WarGames! Kevin Owens made his return on #SmackDown and aligned with The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre.It will be The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens inside WarGames! #WWE #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/59T1jfadBg

While it wasn't an unpredictable return and final spot, we're happy that Kevin Owens is the fifth man on The Brawling Brutes' team for WarGames. It makes storyline sense - even if Owens has just returned from an injury.

It will instantly set up the eventual and inevitable Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn reunion, but what we hope is that the babyfaces get the win over The Bloodline. While this isn't a sight that we have seen, it is the right time for Roman Reigns to lose, as the Undisputed Universal Championship isn't on the line.

#2. Worst: Making Gunther appear "scared" of Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman made the difference this week on SmackDown as he teamed up with The New Day to take out Imperium. While we loved the Gunther vs. Strowman tease and that the latter was the only man to resist the brutal chest slap, the Intercontinental Champion running away from him and appearing scared wasn't a good look. It was a big mistake overall.

Hopefully, Gunther faces Strowman and defeats him to continue his dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion.

#2. Best: Ricochet and Mustafa Ali deliver a solid match on SmackDown

Ricochet and Mustafa Ali, who replaced Rey Mysterio, had another great match in the quarter-finals of the SmackDown World Cup. Ricochet showed Ali respect after the match.

It seems that Mustafa Ali will take a back seat while WWE tries to move forward with Ricochet. It will be interesting to see how things play out between the latter and Braun Strowman. But this was a good match as a whole.

#1. Worst: Shotzi's "fluke" win over Shayna Baszler

Shotzi faced Shayna Baszler on SmackDown eight days before her Women's Title clash against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. While it should have been a clean win for her, she won by a stroke of luck and interference from Raquel Rodriguez.

It was a bad look for Shotzi, even if WWE intended to protect Shayna Baszler in defeat.

#1. Best: Everything involving Bray Wyatt

Everything involving Bray Wyatt this week turned to gold. LA Knight confronted him before slapping him twice. Wyatt would get his revenge as LA Knight was looking for a quick exit from SmackDown. He was later spotted unconscious - presumably taken out after insulting the former world champion.

Wyatt was even seen backstage making a cameo during a segment where The Usos confronted Karrion Kross. WWE is doing everything right with him, and we're excited to see how this feud goes.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes