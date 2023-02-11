Welcome to the best and worst of the penultimate edition of SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber 2023. It was an interesting episode from start to finish, although some parts left a lot to be desired.

But with such a small build-up to Elimination Chamber, the road to WrestleMania is truly underway on SmackDown. Here are the ups and downs of the latest episode of the blue brand:

#3. Best: The hilarious Chelsea Green storyline

Chelsea Green has done a stellar job since her return to the 2023 Royal Rumble. Not only did she break the record for the least amount of time spent in a Women's Rumble match, but she is now in a storyline actively harassing Adam Pearce - the only competent authority figure that WWE has had in the last few years.

Green asking Adam Pearce where the manager of SmackDown was, without even realizing that it was Pearce only, was a hilarious moment. He paired Chelsea with Sonya Deville to face Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

She might be viewed as an enhancement talent, but she is slotting into her role well.

#2. Worst: Little substance to Ronda Rousey's return

Ronda Rousey is back in WWE after over a month away. The last time we saw her, she lost the SmackDown Women's title to Charlotte Flair in an impromptu match.

It shouldn't surprise you that it was underwhelming, as was everything she has done since 2022. She established herself as a force alongside Shayna Baszler, potentially heading for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

However, the return itself felt underwhelming.

#2. Best: An epic SmackDown Tag Team Title match

Braun Strowman and Ricochet faced The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team title this week. Jimmy Uso was all set to go by himself, but Jey Uso returned at the last minute to save the day.

The match itself was fantastic, and the crowd was hot. The Usos narrowly retained, which was a great bit of storytelling as they head into WrestleMania 39.

#1. Worst: Madcap Moss' random main event win

There could be an argument made that Rey Mysterio already lost to Gunther, Karrion Kross has no momentum, and Santos Escobar isn't ready for that big a spot just yet.

However, Madcap Moss winning felt very random, and it's clear that he is going to be nothing more than a filler opponent for Gunther on the road to WrestleMania 39.

#1. Best: The Sami Zayn-Jey Uso interaction

Sami Zayn-Jey Uso's interaction was absolute gold. They met on SmackDown for the first time since the Royal Rumble 2023, with Jey visibly being on the fence about being seen with his old ally.

Still, Sami Zayn was clever with his words, stroking Jey's ego by hinting towards him about how unappreciated he was in the Bloodline. The fist bump was a subtle tease of betrayal from Jey, who could be responsible for the implosion of The Bloodline.

