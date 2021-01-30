Best and Worst of SmackDown before Royal Rumble: Popular Superstar keeps losing, Big mistakes made in the main event (January 29th, 2021)

Welcome to the Best and Worst edition of SmackDown before the 2021 Royal Rumble. Once again, I will be taking over for Riju Dasgupta - who will be back for the Royal Rumble PPV.

Let's jump right into the best and worst of the show:

#5 Best: The Dominik Mysterio losing streak on SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio was humbled

This might sound a bit odd, especially since Dominik Mysterio lost on SmackDown. While Dominik losing to King Corbin is a less-than-ideal situation, it's a good bit of storytelling. Rey Mysterio has constantly had to remind his son about the level he's competing at and the inexperience he has. Dominik's father constantly advises him, attempting to bring him down a peg or two.

Unfortunately for him, his 23-year-old son is a stubborn man. He attacked King Corbin before their match on SmackDown, and even that wasn't enough to put the former United States Champion away.

It only made it worse, and Dominik fell flat to King Corbin once again via The End of Days. It's a good thing that Dominik is losing now, as it adds an element to his character. While he did far better than expected against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, he was still lacking a character apart from being Rey Mysterio's son.

Being a legend's son isn't a character, and Dominik's journey is only beginning. In all fairness to WWE, it only makes sense that they wouldn't want to push him to a high level right away. Dominik is a great name to introduce to younger fans, and he is years away from hitting his prime.

We forget that he only started to wrestle last year for WWE. King Corbin has a higher standing on the totem pole on SmackDown, and defeating Dominik gets heat on him.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out, but we consider the loss a best - purely for character-development purposes.