Best and Worst of WWE Clash at the Castle: Possible plans for Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules disclosed, 2-Time Champion to win title back after heel turn?

Clash at the Castle 2022 was an incredible and epic show. While we can't say it was spectacular from "top to bottom", it certainly did pick up momentum mid-show, and three instant classics were enough for us to label it as one of the best wrestling shows of the year.

Clash at the Castle is now in the books, which means that Extreme Rules 2022 is the next major show. But before we go to October and Extreme Rules, let's take a look at Clash at the Castle and what the ups and downs of the epic show were:

#4. Best: The exceptional main event at Clash at the Castle 2022

The main event of Clash at the Castle 2022 was an epic one. In a half-hour classic, we saw Drew McIntyre nearly end the 734-day reign of Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Despite the circumstances, it was Solo Sikoa, the NXT call-up (and Anoa'i family member) who came out to help his family - proving that Roman Reigns had one more trick up his sleeve.

Unfortunately for fans, this means that his reign isn't ending anytime soon - most definitely not in 2022. As for Drew McIntyre, it's clear that Extreme Rules will be where he faces Karrion Kross.

#2. Worst: Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler's unfortunate placement on the card

Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler in a decent match that was placed in a horrible spot on the card. Unfortunately for Morgan and Baszler, they were placed after the Intercontinental Title classic and before Edge's big match against The Judgment Day.

Morgan would retain in what was her second title defense in front of a huge crowd. However, it could also be her last as the champion. Given Ronda Rousey's rise on SmackDown, we wouldn't be surprised to see the 2-time Women's Champion squash Liv Morgan to regain her title.

#3. Best: Seth Rollins and Riddle's storytelling masterclass

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle was a masterclass in storytelling and use of emotions. The feud had enough bad blood as it was and the heated interview segment between the two only built more hype for the show.

The match delivered as expected, with Riddle's emotions getting the better of him and Seth Rollins using his awareness to brutally defeat his rival. This shockingly marked Rollins' first win at a premium live event since June 2021. It was among the best matches of the night and an overall highlight of the show.

We expect the two to square off again with a big stipulation at Extreme Rules 2022.

#2. Best: Sheamus and Gunther's hard-hitting classic at Clash at the Castle 2022

Sheamus and Gunther had a hard-hitting affair where the champion managed to survive and hold onto the title. We use the word "survive" because that's exactly what he did. We haven't seen Gunther pushed to this extent ever since his debut on SmackDown. Sheamus proved why he is a bonafide future Hall of Famer.

We are loving Sheamus' resurgence since late 2020 and the fact that he has proven that he can still go with the best. This was undoubtedly the most physically brutal match on the card and the reunion of Imperium means that there could be bigger plans for Gunther.

#1. Worst: The opening match was far too long

We aren't against the fact that Damage Control opened the show. We were pleasantly surprised when Bayley pinned Bianca Belair to become the first person to do so in a little over nine months.

However, the match went on for far longer than what was needed. 18 minutes to kick off the show wasn't the best idea, although the story will progress regardless. This was, unfortunately, one of the low points of Clash at the Castle 2022.

#1. Best: The Dominik Mysterio heel turn

Dominik Mysterio helped Edge and Rey Mysterio defeat The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle 2022. However, Dominik seemed to be sick of everything that happened leading up to the match and decided to hit Edge with a low blow before attacking his father.

It was a great surprise moment at Clash at the Castle 2022 and it was also the right decision. Dominik undoubtedly needs to develop his character work, and if he isn't being sent to the Performance Center to improve, then he needs to make the most of his heel turn.

This was the first step towards that. Hopefully, we start seeing the young star's potential get unlocked further and he proves many critics wrong.

