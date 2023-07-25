Best and Worst of WWE RAW: Current champion legitimately injured, major problem with Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

The build to SummerSlam 2023 continued on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Many matches were confirmed for The Biggest Event of the Summer, with several other developments taking place.

We saw big title matches and brutal attacks, among other things. However, there were quite a few negatives, including a certain superstar missing the show despite reportedly being cleared to wrestle.

So, with that being said, let's look at the ups and downs from WWE RAW tonight.

#3. Best: SummerSlam stories progress

The SummerSlam card essentially doubled over the duration of WWE RAW. It feels more like a party now, with Logan Paul vs. Ricochet and Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey finally being confirmed after challenges had been made a week or two ago.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre defeated Ludwig Kaiser ahead of his Intercontinental Championship against Gunther. Becky Lynch is also set to face Trish Stratus on August 5, with her win against Zoey Stark on WWE RAW essentially confirming it.

#2. Worst: Where is Johnny Gargano?

Where is he?

It had been reported for weeks that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa would reunite, which led to considerable anticipation for DIY to return. However, some of the optimism has faded following Gargano's continued absence from WWE RAW.

Ciampa is back now, having ended his feud with The Miz before losing to Bronson Reed tonight. So, it looks like he can't do it himself any longer and needs some help. This should prompt the return of Johnny Wrestling, but he's nowhere to be seen despite reportedly being cleared to wrestle for weeks now.

#2. Best: Rhea Ripley injures two top stars on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley injured Liv Morgan.

As if we didn't know what she's capable of, Rhea Ripley's actions on WWE RAW were terrifying. She is responsible for two top babyfaces being written off the television, with Kevin Owens allegedly suffering a legitimate injury.

The Eradicator and Damian Priest attacked KO off-screen during Sami Zayn's NXT North American Championship match against Dominik Mysterio. The distraction finish somewhat protected Zayn in defeat.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley assaulted Liv Morgan before their scheduled match. She brutally injured her former partner's shoulder as she takes time off to film a movie. This should build nicely towards The Eradicator's world title defense against Raquel Rodriguez, potentially at SummerSlam.

#1. Worst: No stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar... yet

The rubber match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar is among the biggest bouts at SummerSlam, but there is a risk of it feeling the same as their two previous matches. That's why Rhodes vs. Lesnar III must feature a stipulation.

While The American Nightmare cut a solid promo on his bitter rival on WWE RAW, many expected him to name a stipulation for the SummerSlam match. As of now, it remains a standard singles bout, which is slightly underwhelming.

However, we still have one more week to rectify this and add more danger to Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's feud-ender at SummerSlam.

#1. Best: A brutal ending for Seth Rollins

This is further proof that The Judgment Day runs WWE RAW. They take up two-thirds of the 'Best' section purely out of storyline progression and brutal force.

The show's final segment saw Seth Rollins and Finn Balor sign the contract for their match at SummerSlam, after which The Prince's teammates showed up through the crowd. This led to quite the attack on The Visionary. Sami Zayn tried to save Rollins, but the numbers game caught up to him.

All male members of The Judgment Day hit their finishers on him while we got a minor tease of tension between Balor and Damian Priest. The latter briefly considered cashing in his Money in the Bank contract after flattening Seth Rollins with the briefcase.

So, from all angles, it looks like the World Heavyweight Championship will change hands at SummerSlam. Maybe twice. Tonight's episode of WWE RAW perfectly illustrated that Rollins is in a near-impossible position at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Leave your thoughts on the episode in the comments section below!

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here