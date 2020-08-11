If there is one word to describe this week's episode of WWE RAW, it is 'uncomfortable'. This discomfort came in both good and bad ways through the course of this week's WWE RAW episode and one has to say that there was certainly a lot more good than bad, overall.

What WWE RAW achieved is a pretty nice build for SummerSlam 2020 which is shaping up to be an event that people are interested to see. This was a week where the heels got the upper hand, and the WWE Universe will want to see the WWE RAW baddies get their due at SummerSlam 2020.

There is no mention of RAW Underground in this article because it was a by-the-numbers segment, which was neither good nor bad, but just another way to kill time on WWE RAW this week.

#1 Best: Randy Orton finally turns on Ric Flair on WWE RAW and gets very personal too

It is a well-known fact that Reid Flair, Ric Flair's son passed away long before his time, and who knows if he could have been just as prolific a star as his father or his sister? This week on WWE RAW, Randy Orton decided to get personal in his promo, as he brought up Ric Flair's deceased son as well as all the health issues that Flair has faced over the past few years, not mincing his words at all.

Ric Flair would cut a promo of his own on WWE RAW, and go toe-to-toe against Randy Orton. It was almost akin to watching a great guitarist and a great drummer come together to compose a fantastic song or a great director work with a skilled actor to create a fine piece of cinema.