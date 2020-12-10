Best and worst of WWE RAW and SmackDown in 2020 - Vince McMahon listens to the fans, Special moments ruined by COVID-19

2020 has been the most unique year in the history of WWE RAW and SmackDown, and certainly one that has presented challenges like never before for Vince McMahon.

While Vince McMahon, the man who put sports entertainment on the map and created a global juggernaut from what was essentially a territorial form of entertainment, has seen it all and done it all, he wasn't prepared for the pandemic called COVID-19. To be fair, neither was the rest of the world, honestly.

And to say that this was the single biggest factor that impacted WWE RAW and SmackDown this year would be an understatement. Everything had to be rebooted, as the Creative team went back to the drawing board and unlearned everything that had worked for them through the company's tenure.

With that established, here's the Best and Worst of 2020 from the company's perspective. Mind you we're only touching upon WWE RAW and SmackDown here, so NXT isn't being considered.

#1 Best: Vince McMahon listens to the fans and finally turns Roman Reigns heel, resulting in a dream run on WWE SmackDown that's still going strong

Roman Reigns was miscast as the lovable babyface, who cut promos that did not suit him. Fans knew that there was a vicious heel in him waiting to come out and conquer the world.

The current version of Roman Reigns, who is a bully and who takes shortcuts to win, who has Paul Heyman speaking for him, but also cuts incredibly promos all by himself, is the best version of the WWE Superstar we've yet seen.

Few will ever know what it feels like to carry everything on their back. In this generation, there is only one. The head of the table, the Universal champion, The Best of the Best. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/clCfn5s3XH — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 23, 2020

Vince McMahon listened to all the fans who'd wanted Roman Reigns to turn heel and gave the fans what they wanted in 2020.

And thanks to Vince McMahon, we have the most believable Champion in wrestling today in the SmackDown brand!