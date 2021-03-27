Best and Worst of SmackDown: Huge "double turn" teased for WrestleMania, Big mistake made in title feud?

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of SmackDown. We're only two weeks away from the biggest show of the year and WWE pulled out all the stops on SmackDown this week.

Several matches have been added to the WrestleMania 37 card and there are some exciting ones from SmackDown. Even without titles on the line, these matches could potentially steal the show on either night (or even both) of WrestleMania.

A special thanks to Riju Dasgupta, who allowed me to take over his "Best and Worst" series in his absence. He will resume the series starting from RAW this Monday.

Back to SmackDown, let's begin with an old feud that will take a new shape at WrestleMania 37:

#3. Best: The interesting Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn dynamic on SmackDown

While the WrestleMania 37 card was dubbed as "underwhelming" by some WWE fans, the perception is slowly changing. It's a card that doesn't have part-timers on it minus Edge and Shane McMahon. There are a lot of matches that can steal the show, and one of them could be Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.

Owens vs. Zayn was made official on SmackDown this week after the former Universal Champion invited his old best friend and rival to The Kevin Owens Show. While Zayn was excited to announce that YouTube sensation Logan Paul will be appearing on SmackDown next week, Owens didn't seem to care. He backed Sami Zayn into a corner and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 37 - and it's now official.

Advertisement

What was interesting was the fact that Owens came off as a heel in this segment whereas Zayn, for all his faults, seemed more like the babyface. Owens essentially bullied him into a match at WrestleMania, and it teased the possibility of a double turn.

It's been a few years now since we've seen Sami Zayn as a babyface. It's hard to believe that a longer portion of his WWE run has been as a heel. Either way, a double turn hasn't happened in a while, and it would be the perfect place to pull it off, despite how unlikeable Zayn seems to many with his conspiracy theories.

1 / 5 NEXT