Best and worst of WWE SmackDown - King Corbin makes advances towards Mandy Rose, Major issue with Backlash match revealed

SmackDown was a short and fun show, but it was by no means, a perfect show.

Otis vs. King Corbin over Mandy Rose should be fun

This week on WWE SmackDown, one thing made me very upset ahead of Backlash 2020. And that is that SmackDown cut to Braun Strowman's entrance when we were going to see a brand new music video from Miz & Morrison (hey hey, ho ho).

Since I can't ramble enough to make it an entire slide, I shall instead focus on some other elements of SmackDown that I thought were great, and some others, not so much. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know whether you agree with my assessment of SmackDown or instead if you think that I am completely off the mark.

It is our ability to disagree and have different opinions on wrestling that makes everything so much fun indeed.

#1 Best: King Corbin and Mandy Rose in a segment during the SmackDown main event

How do you keep the audience sympathy on Otis, especially if you consider the fact that he has a beautiful girl, the Money in the Bank contract, and he's looking for a chance on every episode of SmackDown to cash in his briefcase on the current Universal Champion? The easiest way out of this conundrum is to book Otis in a SmackDown feud with King Corbin.

Not only does it give him something to do instead of trying to cash in his contract at every conceivable opportunity, but more importantly, King Corbin has the natural innate ability, more than anyone else in the current SmackDown roster to get heat. And if he is involved in the feud, there is no way at all that anyone will hate Otis, Mandy Rose or not.

Also, I am glad that Tucky is back on SmackDown at long last because he's definitely very entertaining indeed too.

