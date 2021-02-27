Best & Worst of WWE SmackDown: Triple Threat match hinted for WrestleMania 37, Big mistake made in the main event

The SmackDown episode on February 26, 2021, was interesting. The ending didn't leave a good taste in the mouth of fans, but that's not uncommon.

Either way, the build-up to Fastlane 2021 started and alongside, a second WrestleMania 37 match was made official. Let's start with that, and the possibility of a change in it, from SmackDown this week.

#3. Best: Bianca Belair's decision on SmackDown

For some reason, the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair, who was on SmackDown, was told to choose whom she'd face at WrestleMania 37 despite Fastlane being three weeks away. She came out, only to be interrupted by Reginald - something that has happened a lot lately.

What is Reginald's role exactly? He's supposed to be Carmella's right-hand-man, but he seems to be all over SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, talking on behalf of her despite her not asking him to.

Reginald came out once again, and his purpose was to try to convince Belair that she wouldn't beat Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks came out and told Reginald to not speak on her behalf. Urging Belair to make her choice, The EST of WWE chose the SmackDown Women's Champion as her WrestleMania opponent, pointing to the sign to make it official.

Now, Reginald's role is interesting. Why would he be involved week after week unless there's something else planned? Could he be scheming to get Carmella inserted in the SmackDown Women's title match, making it a Triple Threat bout?