Best and worst of WWE SummerSlam 2020 - Champion vs. Champion feud confirmed, 2 female stars leave the company, Roman Reigns returns

There was definitely a LOT more that was good about WWE SummerSlam 2020 when you weigh it against the negatives. For one, the show did not go too long, even though one has to wonder if it comes at the cost of Payback 2020 airing just a week after WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Really enjoyed #SummerSlam best WWE PPV of the year so far — Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) August 24, 2020

But more importantly, the atmosphere for WWE SummerSlam 2020 was absolutely great and it was especially cool to see Kishan Prasad from Sportskeeda during the course of the show. It was a marked improvement over what we saw from the WWE Performance Center and honestly, a major improvement over SmackDown this week as well.

Honestly speaking, if you're going to use this review as a guide on whether or not to watch WWE SummerSlam 2020, I'd encourage you to go ahead and do so, because it really was a pretty solid affair.

#1 Best: The seeds for Sasha Banks vs. Bayley have been sown at WWE SummerSlam 2020

One of the biggest issues with WWE that is brought up time and again is the lack of continuity in their programming when you have promising storylines dropped for reasons unknown. This was certainly not the case at WWE SummerSlam 2020 where Bayley defeated Asuka with a little bit of help from Sasha Banks, but then Asuka managed to defeat Sasha Banks ensuring that she only has one Championship while her 'best friend' has two.

And now, Sasha Banks and Bayley have to come together at Payback to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and this could certainly be the site of a major rift between the two. We've already seen hints of dissension between the two women and the events of WWE SummerSlam 2020 should ensure a proper feud.