Beth Phoenix reacts to Edge's action at WWE Fastlane, gives WWE Universe a reminder 

Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw special ringside enforcer Edge snap midway through the main event between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan and attack both Superstars in due process.

Edge's wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to react to the Rated-R Superstar's angry outburst with two tweets.

😱 — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 22, 2021

In her first tweet, Phoenix gave only a single emoji of a shocked face. However, in her second tweet, The Glamazon was more menacing and seemed supportive of Edge's actions.

The second tweet was directed towards the WWE Universe and possibly even towards Reigns and Bryan.

It seems to indicate that the former Women's Champion wanted to remind everybody how ruthless and manipulative Edge was during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era.

What made Edge snap at WWE Fastlane?

Edge, who defeated Jey Uso on SmackDown to become the special ringside enforcer for Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan's match, presided over his duties with diligence on Fastlane.

However, things soon became chaotic when Bryan inadvertently knocked out the referee with a running knee, and Edge stepped in to control the match. Jey Uso then entered the ring with a steel chair in hand to help his cousin Reigns, but it only made things worse.

Bryan grabbed the chair from Uso's grasp and began hitting The Tribal Chief and Uso with it but, in the process, also hit Edge. Whether or not it was an accident was unclear, but the Ultimate Opportunist was not happy judging by his actions later on.

Edge snapped towards the end of the match and attacked Bryan with a chair while the latter was making Reigns tap out to the Yes! Lock. The 11-time WWE world champion also hit Reigns with the chair and yelled that it was his moment.

A visibly frustrated and angry Edge then abandoned his duty as an enforcer and walked out of the match, leaving a new referee to count Reigns' pinfall over Bryan.

The Head of the Table retained his Universal title and will now face Edge at WrestleMania 37 as planned, while Bryan's role remains unresolved.