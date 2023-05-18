Billy Graham and 3 other WWE legends who passed away in 2023 (Updated May 2023)

The year 2023 saw significant changes in the WWE landscape, and it is widely regarded as one of the most turbulent years in its history. Vince McMahon came out of retirement, the company was sold to Endeavor, and it even set numerous viewership records and in-ring achievements.

However, WWE's legacy has taken a hit. Many wrestling legends have sadly passed away, leaving a void in the hearts of wrestling fans all around the world, and we haven't yet reached the halfway mark of the year.

In this list, we will look at four WWE legends who unfortunately passed away in 2023 as of May.

#4. WWE legend Billy Graham

2004 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Billy Graham passed away on May 17, 2023, just three weeks before his 80th birthday. He had a prolonged battle with health issues, including infections and kidney and liver problems.

Real-name Eldridge Coleman was hospitalized in January 2023 due to an ear and skull infection. His condition worsened at the beginning of May. Valerie Graham, his wife, revealed that he had contracted an infection on his left hip and was on life support.

Superstar Billy Graham played an integral part in the success of WWWF. He has shared the ring with Jerry Lawer, Bob Backlund, Dusty Rhodes, Jack Brisco, Ivan Koloff, and many other legends. Graham is also a former Heavyweight Champion, defeating the infamous Bruno Sammartino in April 1977 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Graham was the role model for many aspiring wrestlers throughout the ages. In fact, he was the reason for professional wrestlers to be called WWE Superstars. Triple H inducted the former Heavyweight Champion into the Hall of Fame because he inspired him.

#3. Lanny Poffo

'Leaping' Lanny Poffo died at the age of 68 on February 2, 2023. His longtime friend Jim Duggan stated the reason for his death to be congestive heart failure. Lanny was the younger brother of 'Macho Man' Randy Savage.

Due to his high-flying prowess, Poffo made a name for himself in promotions such as NWA, ICW, and Mid-South Wrestling. He joined WWE in 1985 as a jolly poem-reciting, frisbee-throwing babyface. Iron Sheik, Barry Horowitz, and Roman Reigns' father, Sika The Savage Samoan, were some of his opponents.

Lanny Poffo's greatest achievement was apparently when he handed Hulk Hogan his first defeat in 21 months in 1989. The Genius lured Hogan outside the ring, allowing Curt Hennig to smack with the world title for a countout victory.

Although Lanny didn't get an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, he went against his brother's wishes to give him legendary status. Randy Savage was posthumously inducted in 2015.

#2. Bushwhacker Butch

One of the rare wrestling talents hailing from New Zealand, Bushwhacker Butch, had a medical episode while traveling to watch WrestleMania 39. His demise on April 2 was stated to be due to a 'situation with medication.' Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that he forgot to bring his water pills which resulted in high blood pressure.

Robert Miller's health issues started in 2002 when he suffered a broken neck and had to retire from wrestling. He then returned to New Zealand to work as the Commissioner for Kiwi Pro Wrestling. One-half of the Bushwhackers, Miller gained massive recognition for his time with Luke Williams (Bushwhacker Luke).

Before the Bushwhackers became a household name in WWE, Luke, and Robert were known as 'The Kiwis' in Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling. They were later dubbed 'Kiwi Sheepherders' during their time in NWA and Southwest Championship Wrestling. Their success in such promotions streamlined their entry into the WWE tag team division.

The Bushwhackers were an entertaining act in the late 1990s. Having fought against The Headshrinkers, The Beverly Brothers, and many more, they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by John Laurinaitis in 2015.

#1. Jerry Jarrett

Legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Winston Jarrett took his last breath at the age of 80. He had a heart attack while undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer on February 14, 2023. Although he didn't perform in World Wrestling Entertainment, he did make valuable contributions to Vince McMahon's brainchild.

In 2002, Jerry and his son Jeff Jarrett formed NWA: TNA, which gave exposure to current WWE megastars such as AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight. He was also the founder of the Continental Wrestling Association, which governed Mid-Southern Wrestling. It later merged with WCCW, which was infamous to the Von Erich family.

Jerry Jarrett wrestled primarily for NWA Mid-America, winning multiple Tag Team Championships before hanging up his boots to focus on booking and promoting. His usual teammates were Jackie Fargo and Tojo Yamamoto. NWA inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2009.

