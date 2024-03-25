Bloodline member needs to help his former rival to defeat Jey Uso on WWE RAW after what happened on SmackDown

Jey Uso has forged an excellent path for himself ever since he left The Bloodline and moved to WWE RAW. He has faced superstars such as Drew McIntyre and Gunther and found his momentum even in defeat.

As of now, Main Event Jey challenged his brother, Jimmy Uso, for WrestleMania 40, and the latter accepted the challenge. Before Jey can take on his twin brother, he will be facing Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, there is still the lurking danger of Jimmy Uso turning up on RAW to help his former rival thrive against his brother.

Why will Jimmy Uso want to help Shinsuke Nakamura?

Even though former rivals, right now, the situation can be described as 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.' For Jimmy Uso, whoever is against Jey Uso is his friend, and he will do whatever it takes to ensure Main Event Jey is defeated. Hence, similar to the trend in the past few weeks, Jimmy Uso could once again show up for Shinsuke Nakamura.

Next, Jey Uso's momentum right before WrestleMania 40 is much better than Jimmy Uso. The Bloodline can aim to break this momentum right before the brothers battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All. One of the ways to break it is by taking away any possible singles victory from Main Event Jey.

Expand Tweet

Finally, Jimmy Uso is absolutely obsessed with proving to Jey that leaving The Bloodline was his biggest mistake. He wants to ensure Jey knows that thriving without The Bloodline is next to impossible. To achieve this, Jimmy has interfered in multiple of Jey's matches. If he could interfere when he didn't have a major match coming up, Jimmy Uso can do the same now that he has to prove he is the "big brother" he claimed to be on SmackDown.

Jey Uso is finally getting his dream match

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have been working together for the majority of their WWE careers. It's when Jey left The Bloodline that they were finally split up. Fans were looking forward to the brothers fighting each other at The Show of Shows, and it's finally happening this year.

Interestingly, taking on each other at WrestleMania has been their dream as well. Jey once revealed how they had always dreamed about doing this before their careers were over. The star even called facing his twin brother their "number one dream."