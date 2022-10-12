What if Bo Dallas returns to WWE and joins Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House may have a familiar face joining him. According to the latest reports, Bo Dallas is set to return to WWE. Bray's real-life brother last wrestled for the promotion in a six-man tag team match at a house show in November 2019. Teaming with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Bo lost to Shorty G (Chad Gable) and the Lucha House Party.

Bo Dallas suffered a neck injury in December, after which he took a break from wrestling. However, WWE released him in April 2021 and ended his 13-year tenure in the company. A three-time champion, Dallas was renowned for his "Bo-lieve" catchphrase and his brief time in The Miztourage.

Now that he is rumored to return, expect WWE to make good use of the former champion. Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules has opened up a wide range of opportunities for Dallas. The Eater of Worlds teased forming a new faction on the main roster, inspired by real-life personifications of his Firefly Fun House characters, and Bo could be a perfect member.

Considering his personality and antics, Dallas is a strong candidate to be Ramblin' Rabbit. Both have borne the brunt of multiple beatdowns but never backed down from their ideologies. The Inspirational Bo Dallas will spread the good word of Wyatt's faction, and WWE could tweak his constant utopian ramblings by introducing a 'brainwashing effect.'

The former NXT Champion could join Bray Wyatt on this week's episode of SmackDown. WWE has already scheduled Wyatt for the show and a reunion of the Rotunda brothers could be something to look forward to. Following their team-up, the duo can actively seek out other superstars who will join them in the Fun House.

Have Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt ever teamed in WWE?

Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt have teamed up before. Back in February 2012, Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas) was paired with Husky Harris (Bray Wyatt) at Florida Championship Wrestling. Rotunda had returned after nursing a lacerated kidney and put on a great performance to defeat Brad Maddox and Eli Cottonwood to win the FCW Florida Tag Team Championships.

The brotherly duo reigned for a month before dropping the titles to Corey Graves and Jake Carter. Since then, Dallas and Wyatt have never reunited inside the ring. The latter became The Wyatt Family's leader, which included Braun Strowman, Luke Harper and Eric Rowan. Meanwhile, Bo went on a solo run in NXT.

Both superstars have fought each other multiple times in the past, especially in 2018 when The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) feuded with The Deleters of Worlds (Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy). Their team-up is a long-time coming, and will lead to many exciting possibilities in WWE.

