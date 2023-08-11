Bobby Lashley's faction could confirm heel turn if they assault returning 49-year-old WWE star

It's a new dawn for Bobby Lashley in WWE, as his vision is taking shape on SmackDown. The All-Mighty is building a new faction on the blue brand, with the first steps already being made.

Following weeks of discussions with The Street Profits, Lashley smiled on as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins showcased their newfound edge last Friday. They interrupted a tag team match between The Brawling Brutes and The OC, attacking all four men. Was it a heel turn, though?

As of now, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits might remain on the fence. But there is a way for them to confirm their potential move to the dark side. The trio can make a real statement by assaulting someone so beloved by the WWE Universe, like Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar is set to return on next week's episode of SmackDown in Canada to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of his WWE career. While it is expected to be a happy occasion, the celebration can be used to set up his next feud.

Edge has never faced Bobby Lashley before, so it is a fresh match. Meanwhile, The Street Profits would only grow as heels if they come up against the 11-time world champion. This is the perfect way to ensure the three of them get booed, considering their popularity among fans.

Who else could join Bobby Lashley's new faction?

Once things get established, Bobby Lashley could add even more names to his budding faction. He was seen interacting with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams a few weeks ago on SmackDown, so that is an interesting prospect once both men are done with NXT.

Meanwhile, one cannot discount a reunion with MVP. The former United States Champion made Lashley a bigger force, so he would be a welcome addition. MVP can bring Omos too, who would be great as the group's bodyguard.

And finally, Bianca Belair may align with her husband, Montez Ford, once again. The EST of WWE could do with a heel turn, especially after losing the Women's Championship within 95 seconds of winning it at SummerSlam.

