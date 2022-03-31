Bold possibilities for WrestleMania 38 based on rumors: Major betrayal in the main event, Seth Rollins faces former Royal Rumble winner, Riddle does the unthinkable

Welcome to the WrestleMania 38 edition of bold WrestleMania possibilities based on rumor. The most 'Stupendous' event of the year -- WrestleMania 38 is just days away and fans are excited about all the possibilities that may happen at the show. The two-night event has a stacked card with multiple surprises planned by the company.

Night one of WrestleMania on Saturday will see Stone Cold make his return to face-off against Kevin Owens on the Kevin Owens Show. WrestleMania Sunday will see Roman Reigns go against Brock Lesnar in a title unification match. So without further ado, let's dive in and check out some bold speculations for WrestleMania 38:

3) Jey Uso could betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

The Usos will take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. A recent report stated that Jey Uso is expected to become a challenger for Roman Reigns down the road. There were also rumors earlier on suggesting that The Usos would pick different sides when The Rock and Reigns finally clash.

WWE may start the build for this family war at WrestleMania this year with Jey Uso going rogue and trying to cost Reigns the Universal Title in his match against Brock Lesnar.

2) Seth Rollins faces John Cena instead of Cody Rhodes

Vince McMahon told Seth Rollins prior to RAW this week that he will have a mystery opponent at WrestleMania this year. While the current belief is that his opponent will be Cody Rhodes, a recent report saying Shane McMahon will be returning has led to fans believing that we might be getting Rollins vs. Shane McMahon.

However, there is another big possibility that could happen. Former WWE Champion and Royal Rumble winner John Cena could return to face Seth Rollins. Dave Meltzer has previously stated that Cena could be present for WrestleMania 38, although he admitted that the Peacemaker star having an actual match is doubtful.

Seth Rollins recently made a cryptic post featuring John Cena on Twitter, which has given rise to rumors that the two might be having a match at WrestleMania 38.

1) Riddle turns on Randy Orton after their match

The chemistry between Randy Orton and Riddle is something the fans have been enjoying a lot. RK-Bro will be taking on Street Profits and Alpha Academy to defend their RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. RK-Bro retaining and hugging it out at the end would surely be a memorable moment for the fans, but there is something much more interesting that could happen.

There have been rumors claiming WWE wanted a feud between Orton and Riddle to happen last year at SummerSlam. The plans were delayed to this year's WrestleMania. So, WrestleMania 38 would be the perfect time to start the build.

Randy Orton has a history of turning on his tag team partners, so it wouldn't be a big surprise if Orton ends up attacking Riddle should RK-Bro lose their titles. However, if WWE wanted to do something unexpected, they could have Riddle be the one that turns heel. They could even go so far as to have Riddle hit Orton with an RKO shortly after losing the RAW Tag Team Championship.

