Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas: Did the two brothers ever face off in WWE?

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas are two WWE superstars that some fans may not know are brothers. The siblings came in just around the same time at the Stamford-based promotion, and although they shared the ring with each other, they were rarely on the same team.

The first time the Rotunda brothers shared the ring was at a house show in 2012. Dallas and Wyatt teamed up with Big E where they defeated Cesaro, Damien Sandow, and Kenneth Cameron (aka Bram and Thomas Latimer). That was the first and last time they teamed up for a match.

The former NXT Superstars had a total of six televised matches during their run. In their first match, Bo defeated his brother in an episode of NXT in 2013. The brothers would later face each other again three years later, but with completely different partners.

In 2016, The Social Outcasts (Adam Rose, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and Heath Slater) were unable to defeat The Wyatt Family in an episode of RAW. In 2018, Bray found a new partner in Matt Hardy. This is the same case for his brother, who partnered with Curtis Axel.

The Deleters of Worlds and and B-Team would engage in a feud for the tag team championship. Bray Wyatt and Matt won during an episode of RAW for their first match. In that year's Extreme Rules, the challengers were able to defeat the champions to capture the gold.

The champions were able to defend the WWE title twice against The Deleters of Worlds, one of them even a triple threat against The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson).

As of this writing, none of them are signed with WWE. Bo was released from the company in April 2021 after 13 years of being with WWE and Bray Wyatt was released a few months later in July after 12 years.

Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt's father opens up if they'll return to WWE

Neither of the brothers have been active in wrestling following their release.

While on JBL and Gerald Brisco's podcast, Mike Rotunda opened up that he is unsure about the future of his sons in terms of wrestling.

“They’re definitely not maybe done. I don’t know, they’re kind of got their foot in and going with a couple different things, trying to see what’s available. So, you know, maybe you’ll see them back. Maybe you won’t, I don’t know yet, but I don’t want to speak for them either because I know they’re trying to reach out and get some different things going.”

With the recent White Rabbit tease, many fans suspect that Bray Wyatt is finally coming back to WWE. Meanwhile, the younger Rotunda expressed that he is not done with wrestling.

