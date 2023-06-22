Bray Wyatt finally returning to WWE after unexplained hiatus? Twitter swarms in with its theories

The WWE Universe has not seen Bray Wyatt for a few months now. The Eater of Worlds last appeared on the February 24 episode of SmackDown. There are already multiple rumors circulating concerning Wyatt's return to the company. The former Universal Champion has yet to experience a high level of success since his comeback at Extreme Rules 2022.

As we head towards WWE Money in the Bank 2023, fans have shared various crazy theories about how Bray Wyatt will make his comeback in the company.

For those unaware, Roman Reigns defeated Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match at Payback 2020. This marked the exact moment The Tribal Chief's historic championship reign began. The Eater of Worlds has yet to receive a rematch since losing the championship.

The company also recently announced that Payback 2023 would be returning this year on September 2 in Pittsburgh. This has made fans believe that that would be the perfect moment for the redemption of Bray Wyatt against The Undisputed Champion.

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy IF Bray Wyatt is on his way back

I would love The Fiend to come back too, The Fiend's debut at SummerSlam 2019 was amazing

The Fiend at SummerSlam this year could be amazing too. Fiend vs Seth, Fiend vs Kross, Fiend vs Demon Finn, Either way I'm ready for Bray's return to WWE. IF Bray Wyatt is on his way backI would love The Fiend to come back too, The Fiend's debut at SummerSlam 2019 was amazingThe Fiend at SummerSlam this year could be amazing too. Fiend vs Seth, Fiend vs Kross, Fiend vs Demon Finn, Either way I'm ready for Bray's return to WWE. https://t.co/nu9848ObVy

The former Universal Champion debuted his Fiend gimmick back at SummerSlam 2019 where he secured a dominating victory over Finn Balor. As we move closer towards The Biggest Party of the Summer once again, the WWE Universe believes that the company needs to reintroduce The Fiend at SummerSlam 2023.

The return of The Fiend will set the stage for multiple blockbuster, high-profile matches against Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross, and Demon Finn Balor.

Zenbar Wrestling @ZenbarWrestling Alex @AJG424 Booking the future of the Judgement Day



A Thread 🧵(HIGHLY RECOMMENDED) Booking the future of the Judgement DayA Thread 🧵(HIGHLY RECOMMENDED) https://t.co/Pp3x5tu0qp Spoilers: This person has Bray Wyatt return kick Priest out of the group, win the world title from Seth then main event WrestleMania vs Priest. twitter.com/AJG424/status/… Spoilers: This person has Bray Wyatt return kick Priest out of the group, win the world title from Seth then main event WrestleMania vs Priest. twitter.com/AJG424/status/…

Recently, tensions have been rising among the members of The Judgment Day. This has led to another fan theory suggesting that Wyatt will join them and help kick Damian Priest out, subsequently defeating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Later on, Priest would face The Eater of Worlds in the main event of WrestleMania. Should the theory pan out, it would be a huge boost not only for Bray Wyatt but also for Damian Priest.

The unsuccessful run of Bray Wyatt since his return

Fans were furious when WWE released Bray Wyatt. However, they became extremely excited when rumors of his return began circulating. The Eater of Worlds made his comeback at Extreme Rules 2022. His return generated plenty of buzz in the WWE Universe.

Unfortunately, since then, Wyatt hasn't achieved anything of note. At Royal Rumble 2023, he competed in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match which received heavy criticism from fans. Many considered this a momentum killer for the former Universal Champion.

Bray Wyatt is rumored to make his return

It will be interesting to see how things unfold when Wyatt anticipates his return to the company.

