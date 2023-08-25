Bray Wyatt to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Why it must happen

Bray Wyatt built a Hall of Fame worthy career during his time in WWE. The real-life Windham Rotunda passed away on August 24 after suffering a heart attack, per reports. As the pro wrestling world mourns this loss, let’s reflect on Wyatt's incredible career and why it shouldn’t be a no-brainer for WWE to give him their highest honor.

The Hall of Fame is an annual event that sees superstars of the past and present get the ultimate nod from WWE. The company usually inducts the biggest names after they retire - such as Edge, Shawn Michaels – whereas superstars like Eddie Guerrero and Vader were posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Bray Wyatt needs to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 because of his incredible career. The 36-year-old star entertained fans for years and gave them so many memories. He was the top merchandise mover when he was released from his contract in 2021. Moreover, his talent as a storyteller was, and is, appreciated by fans and peers alike.

WWE has reportedly put all of their plans for SmackDown on hold in the wake of Wyatt’s untimely passing.

The August 25, 2023, episode of the blue brand could be turned into a Bray Wyatt tribute show. It remains to be seen if that’s what Triple H and his team will present this Friday.

Fans want major superstars to show up for rumored Bray Wyatt tribute show on SmackDown

WWE had announced a segment and two matches for the Friday Night show before the news of Wyatt’s death broke on the internet. It’s still unclear if the company will move forward with the card that’s already advertised for SmackDown this week.

With that being said, a section of fans believe the company should get three superstars closest to Bray Wyatt for SmackDown tonight. The stars in question are Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman.

Expand Tweet

Bo, whose real name is Taylor Michael Rotunda, is the brother of Bray. Rowan and Strowman were among Windham’s closest friends in the business.

It remains to be seen if we’ll get a tribute show for the patriarch of The Wyatt Family tonight.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?