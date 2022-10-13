What if Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House feuds with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Since his return, Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House has caught the attention of WWE fans worldwide. The potential stable could be the groundwork for numerous storylines, with the most exciting possibility being the Wyatt 6 fight with The Bloodline to establish their territory on SmackDown.

What was introduced as a segment to showcase Wyatt's schizophrenic nature has become an iconic part of his story. Multiple theories have cropped up regarding who could be behind the facades of the Fun House characters seen at Extreme Rules. Superstars like Bo Dallas, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and even Liv Morgan are rumored to be involved.

Introduced in April 2019, the Firefly Fun House consists of multiple puppets, with the current ones totaling four. Now that The Eater of Worlds is back, he could notch his creativity to a different level. WWE has big plans for the Universal Champion, as hinted by the White Rabbit saga. The introduction of Rob Fee, a friend of Bray’s, as Director of Long-Term Creative, adds to the statement.

That being said, Bray Wyatt’s meteoric rise is bound to make him come face-to-face with Roman Reigns. WWE is apparently wasting no time in the earth-shattering showdown, as current reports hint at pitting The Bloodline against Wyatt’s faction. It could occur after The Tribal Chief defends his undisputed WWE Universal title against Logan Paul.

The Fiend might attack Reigns during one of his promos with The Bloodline, likely on the SmackDown episode following Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, the Firefly Fun House superstars might help themselves on The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Such an attack highlighting the new power dynamic on the blue brand would be a solid climax for the show.

Fans will be hyped for their potential faction feud while also interested in the mystery of who all are involved in the Firefly Fun House. The following weeks could see who is behind each puppet portrayal, thus revealing the members of the potential faction. This will set up a showdown between the male members of Wyatt 6 and The Bloodline at Survivor WarGames.

When was the last time Firefly Fun House leader, Bray Wyatt fought The Bloodline’s leader, Roman Reigns in WWE?

Will the outcome be different in the future?

The last time Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt went head-to-head was in a triple-threat no-holds barred match at Payback 2020. Braun Strowman and The Fiend laid the hurt down on each other, and Reigns capitalized on his exhausted opponents.

The Tribal Chief arrived during the climax of the match and pinned Strowman. The finish at the Thunderdome was widely criticized. Nevertheless, Reigns and Wyatt are expected to square off in the near future, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will be the one to end Roman Reigns’ historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the comment section below!

