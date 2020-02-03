Bray Wyatt vows to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer in gimmick match on one condition

Bray Wyatt "The Fiend"

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter and put up a humorous tweet in regards to wrestling a certain WWE Hall of Famer.

Wyatt stated that if his favorite team, three-time Super Bowl Champions Las Vegas Raiders manage to make the Super Bowl next year, he'll take on WWE legend Sting in a "Chainsaw Death match" at halftime.

Check out Wyatt's tweet below:

If my beloved @Raiders make The Super Bowl next year I’ll fight Sting at halftime in a chainsaw death match. As long as he’s available.



And I put that on Jon Gruden!



I hope you’re happy AB👿 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 3, 2020

Sting made his WWE debut way back in 2014, at Survivor Series. He helped Team Cena defeat The Authority, and later wrestled Triple H at WrestleMania 31 in a losing effort. Sting hasn't wrestled since his outing with Seth Rollins that same year.

This isn't also the first time Wyatt has mentioned wanting to wrestle Sting. Back in August 2019, Wyatt stirred the pot on Twitter by stating that he wants to wrestle Sting in his Monday Night RAW debut.

Bray Wyatt has talked about a possible Sting match on another occasion, stressing that he really would like to take on the WWE Hall of Famer.

" I have to have [that] before I die; I don't care if it happens outside a Waffle House, somewhere."