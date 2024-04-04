Breaking down the transition of all Bloodline members since WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 40 is a couple of days away, with fans' anticipation hitting the roof. A majority of The Bloodline members are engaged in intense feuds and angles. Barring The Rock and Roman Reigns working together, Jimmy and Jey Uso will clash in a singles match to set aside their differences once and for all.

Even Paul Heyman, thanks to his association with Roman Reigns, has received a Hall of Fame induction this year. Given their union and demonstration as an integrated wrestling family, let's take a look at how far The Bloodline has come since WrestleMania 39:

#4. Solo Sikoa gradually working up to his 'Tribal Heir' status ahead of WrestleMania 40

Solo Sikoa often dropped a few bombshells during his NXT run. On the main roster, he transitioned into being hell-bent on making a statement with his actions rather than words.

Dubbed as The Enforcer of The Bloodline, the 31-year-old has not only intimidated his opponents but also some family members. This week on RAW, Sikoa took up a challenge, diverting it from The Rock to himself when Seth Rollins wanted to face The Final Boss.

Ever since his main roster debut in 2022, Sikoa has only been seen as a Bloodline member doing all of their bidding and dirty work. While his gimmick's alteration comes nearly two years later, it is only a matter of time before he takes up his Tribal Heir status seriously and probably stands up to The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss.

He was not included in the match card for WrestleMania 39 but played a vital role in the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

#3. Jimmy Uso is creating his own identity

Jimmy and Jey Uso heavily relied on each other, be it for promos or in-ring action. Their separation gave both of them ample space to figure out their personalities.

Jey Uso's catchphrase 'yeet' got over with fans, while Jimmy Uso instantly took up 'no yeet' in an entertaining manner. His comedic antics and delivery of promos have somewhat grown on fans, who hope he leaves The Bloodline someday and carves his own path. However, a heel run and going up against his brother lay the foundation for where he will stand in the future.

Just like his brother, Jimmy Uso has come a long way as a singles competitor in WWE. A year ago, they teamed up and lost their Undisputed Tag Team Titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Night 1 at WrestleMania 39.

#2. Roman Reigns surpassed 1300+ days as champion

Roman Reigns continued his title run and recently surpassed the 1300-day mark. 2023 was a vital year for The Bloodline. The Usos turned on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but later Jimmy Uso stayed back while his brother moved to RAW.

Given his part-time schedule, Reigns rarely defended his title after WrestleMania 39 and came back with a more stern head on his shoulders. He kept an eye on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa through Paul Heyman, who kept him in the loop every step of the way.

Last year, Reigns put his title on the line against Cody Rhodes. Solo Sikoa and The Usos intervened, enabling him to retain the championship. However, a year later, a rematch is set to take place with a more intense storyline and The Rock's addition.

He faced Cody Rhodes for the first time at a WrestleMania main event last year, and their saga continues this weekend.

#1. Jey Uso earned his Main Event moniker

Main Event Jey Uso has had the biggest glow-up out of all Bloodline members. The 38-year-old stepped out of Roman Reigns' shadow and became a fan-favorite singles competitor.

Despite being in WWE for 14 years, Jey has only competed in a handful of singles matches. After The Usos' blowout with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa last year, Jey reached his breaking point and quit the family stable.

He moved to RAW, won the Tag Title with Cody Rhodes, and made a name for himself without his family tied to him. Initially, the transition was tough given how a few on the red brand believed his redemption journey was just an act. However, Jey Uso pulled through and is looking to win his first singles championship soon.

