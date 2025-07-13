Brock Lesnar was last seen competing in WWE almost two years ago at the 2023 SummerSlam Premium Live Event against Cody Rhodes. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting The Beast Incarnate’s comeback. Interestingly, the former world champion could immediately return for one major reason.

Saturday Night’s Main Event XL saw Seth Rollins reportedly sustain an unfortunate injury during his singles contest against LA Knight. The Visionary landed awkwardly while attempting a springboard moonsault. The medical team rushed in to evaluate him, and The Megastar didn’t hesitate to use the injury to his advantage. He delivered a BTF to Rollins and captured a big win.

Now, reports have suggested that Rollins’ injury was legitimate. The development has seemingly jeopardized the future of Mr. Money in the Bank's stablemates. In a shocking twist, Brock Lesnar may immediately return and replace The Visionary as the new leader of the heel faction. The major reason behind Lesnar's potential comeback could be to protect the heel group's momentum.

The angle could set up a match between The Beast Incarnate and CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025. Rollins' potential absence could create a huge void on RAW, but Lesnar could come to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's rescue. Paul Heyman himself teased Lesnar’s potential return as he posted a throwback picture of the duo and sent the legend a birthday message.

Moreover, fans recently pointed out that WWE added new merchandise for the former champion on its official site. This could be another subtle hint that he might return soon.

It’s worth noting that Brock Lesnar could only return after he gets clearance from WWE’s legal team, as he was mentioned in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the sports entertainment juggernaut. That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

A major change was reportedly made after Seth Rollins injured himself at WWE SNME

Seth Rollins getting injured midway through his singles match against former United States Champion LA Knight has seemingly shaken the trajectory of the entire division. The Visionary, along with his heel faction, was on track for a major push before the first-ever two-night SummerSlam next month.

After it was reported that Rollins’ injury was real, PWInsider shared more details about the bout and revealed that Rollins was originally supposed to defeat The Megastar. However, The Visionary's injury forced the Stamford-based promotion to alter the finish, and Knight captured the win.

It will be interesting to see how WWE deals with Seth Rollins' situation. The severity of Mr. Money in the Bank’s injury is still unknown.

