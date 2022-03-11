Brock Lesnar News Roundup: Backstage interaction with AEW star, current champion still wants dream match vs. him

Welcome to our WWE Superstar News Roundup, with our focus going towards Brock Lesnar this week. The Beast Incarnate is three weeks away from taking on Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania, with the WWE and Universal Championships both on the line.

Lesnar was brutally assaulted by The Tribal Chief last weekend, with a fan capturing his reaction to it immediately afterward. A big name on RAW is holding out hope for a dream match against the WWE Champion, while a backstage interaction Brock Lesnar had with a current AEW star has also made the light.

Additionally, he revealed quite a bit about himself and his thoughts on various rivals, as well as the time he decided to retire from wrestling. You can read about them HERE.

Let's take a look at a few other news stories regarding The Beast Incarnate from the past week:

#3 Brock Lesnar laughed off Roman Reigns' attack on him at MSG

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns brutally destroyed Brock Lesnar last weekend. The Beast Incarnate defended his WWE Championship against Austin Theory in a Live Event at Madison Square Garden, after which The Tribal Chief left him a bloody mess.

A fan uploaded footage of Lesnar getting up from the attack. He laughed it off with blood all over his head. He proceeded to lift the WWE Title to a huge pop from the fans. You can watch the clip here but be wary, as it is NSFW.

The Beast Incarnate will likely have some sort of revenge at The Bloodline's expense before WrestleMania, where he and Reigns are set to headline in a Winner-Take-All Title Unification Match.

#2 Riddle still has hope for a match with the WWE Champion

Riddle has gotten into trouble for calling out Brock Lesnar in the past. He was also reportedly told that he and The Beast Incarnate would never wrestle. The current RAW Tag Team Champion still has hope that they will meet in a one-on-one match.

Speaking with Adam's Apple, Riddle said that he still wants to face Lesnar. The two have interacted briefly at this year's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. Lesnar eliminated The King of Bros from both multi-man bouts, with minimal fuss.

#1 Keith Lee on his interaction with Brock Lesnar at the 2020 Royal Rumble

This was a star-making moment for Lee.

The Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2020 was one of Brock Lesnar's finest hours in the ring. He eliminated 13 consecutive entrants from the match, having a few interesting showdowns along the way. The most exciting one came against Keith Lee, who was a surprise entrant in the Rumble.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Lee mentioned his on-screen and off-screen interactions with Lesnar. He noted that the former UFC megastar was easy to talk to backstage and that they sorted things out for the match.

The Limitless One had also spoken about how he was convinced he had to fight Brock Lesnar for real after he dominated several superstars in a row. He also claimed that The Beast Incarnate did more for him in four seconds than "just about anybody can."

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Arjun