5 things we learned about Brock Lesnar recently: Honest thoughts on Roman Reigns, retirement after big loss

Brock Lesnar is one of the most fascinating people on the planet for a variety of reasons. He is a fighting machine, even being dubbed the "Alpha male of our species" by Pat McAfee.

Lesnar is also a very private person. As a result, any piece of information The Beast relays about himself becomes a significant talking point. He has given us plenty of those in the past week as he was interviewed on multiple occasions.

From his honest thoughts about Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to his previous retirement from WWE a few years ago, here are five things we learned about Brock Lesnar recently.

#5 Brock Lesnar previously retired from WWE in 2020

This was originally set to be Lesnar's final match.

Brock Lesnar was gone from WWE for the entirety of the 'Pandemic Era,' with his final contribution coming in the main event of WrestleMania 36. After putting over Drew McIntyre at the Performance Center, Lesnar considered himself retired. He confirmed this on The Michael Kay Show.

The Beast Incarnate revealed how that match led to a full-circle moment for him, as his first wrestling bout "was in a garage with no people." Lesnar's supposed last one also came without a live crowd, although he eventually returned to WWE at SummerSlam last year.

#4 Will he ever return to UFC?

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp Brock Lesnar will never fight in the UFC again. Brock Lesnar will never fight in the UFC again. https://t.co/sBqYMyvziQ

While he broke his retirement from WWE, Brock Lesnar will not return to the octagon. When asked about a potential UFC comeback, The Beast Incarnate told The New York Post that "that door is closed." Lesnar also said mixed martial arts is a young man's sport.

Lesnar was a tremendous attraction in the UFC and held a net positive record across his eight matches for the promotion. His last MMA fight came in July 2016, in the middle of his WWE run.

#3 What TV shows does Brock Lesnar watch?

dale:) ☀ @daleexe WHY DOES THIS PHOTO EXIST



match of the decade: Brock Lesnar vs Ross Geller



F-5 VS UNAGI WHY DOES THIS PHOTO EXIST match of the decade: Brock Lesnar vs Ross GellerF-5 VS UNAGI https://t.co/eyhqkdfoaZ

Brock Lesnar's current character has left fans wanting to know more about him. While his words about combat sports hold high value, seeing the current WWE Champion talk about his favorite television shows is bizarre.

The Beast Incarnate revealed on The Michael Kay Show that he occasionally watches the famous sitcom, 'Friends.' Lesnar also mentioned Monica — played by Courteney Cox — as his favorite character from the show.

#2 What he thinks about feuding with Paul Heyman

Lesnar and Heyman worked magic together.

Paul Heyman was a permanent fixture alongside Brock Lesnar for years. The two remain one of WWE's most iconic superstar-manager pairings, but they are now on opposite sides. The Beast Incarnate commented on the situation, expressing that it did hurt to work against his friend.

He also said on The Michael Kay Show that it was weird not to have Heyman by his side. However, according to Lesnar, he now has enough confidence in working alone.

#1 The WWE Champion's honest opinion on Roman Reigns

Lesnar and Reigns will main event WrestleMania 38.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are embroiled in an intense rivalry that is set to culminate at WrestleMania, with both the WWE and Universal Championships up for grabs.

The Beast Incarnate certainly has tremendous respect for his upcoming opponent. Lesnar broke character to demonstrate this during his interview with The New York Post. He called The Tribal Chief "a f***ing superstar" and praised him for coming into his own as a person and a character.

The WWE Champion also mentioned that he gets goosebumps just thinking about their match at The Show of Shows. That is a positive sign as we head into what is being billed as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win at WrestleMania 38? Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns 3 votes so far