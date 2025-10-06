Brock Lesnar to The Vision and 4 WWE Superstars who should join a faction in 2025

Factions have always been a great storytelling device in WWE. Interestingly, the Triple H-led creative team has multiple opportunities to book new alliances before the end of the year.In the current landscape, several superstars could benefit from joining a faction. Not only would this create shocking moments, but it would also add unpredictability to the ongoing storylines.That said, here are five WWE Superstars who should join a faction in 2025:#5. Randy Orton should join The VisionRandy Orton staring at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship has become a meme among online wrestling fans. Despite numerous teases, there has been no major development in the story yet. Therefore, to prevent the eventual moment from losing credibility for being too late, the creative team must book The Viper's betrayal of his longtime friend soon.Interestingly, the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event has presented a great opportunity to create a shocking moment. Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship on Saturday, and given Orton's history with both competitors, it has set the perfect stage for The Viper to strike out of nowhere and turn on The American Nightmare.To take it a step further, The Apex Predator should renew his alliance with Seth Rollins and join The Vision.#4. The Judgment Day could benefit from recruiting Lyra ValkyriaLyra Valkyria has been entangled in a complicated storyline. On one hand, she is at odds with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day. On the other hand, her ally Bayley's complex behavior, while helpful on certain occasions, has mostly been troublesome for the Irish star.While many believe The Role Model will fully turn on Valkyria in the coming weeks, the Triple H-led creative team should pull off a major swerve and have the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion embrace her dark side by joining The Judgment Day. Since her debut in WWE, the 28-year-old has never been a heel.Therefore, now may be the perfect opportunity to turn Valkyria heel for the first time. Moreover, it could reinforce The Judgment Day as a dominant faction amid recent tension.#3. LA Knight should ally with The Vision in WWELA Knight has been one of the most popular superstars on the roster for a while now. However, despite getting one of the loudest reactions from the crowd every night, The Megastar has failed to establish himself as a main event star in WWE.This year has been a mixed bag for the former United States Champion. While he has been involved in a high-profile rivalry with The Vision, it hasn't exactly been fruitful for The Megastar, as he has suffered several setbacks at the hands of the heel stable.If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, and that's exactly what LA Knight should do by allying with The Vision. A heel turn could be what the 42-year-old needs to finally reach the upper echelon in WWE.#2. Jacob Fatu should join Roman Reigns and Jey UsoJey Uso's recent character shift and alliance with Roman Reigns have renewed the Bloodline story with a new dynamic. Reigns seems to be grooming his cousin to be the next Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso has taken issue with Jey's recent behavior.If Big Jim wants no part of the potential new Bloodline, Reigns and Jey should introduce Jacob Fatu as the Right Hand Man. Given his lackluster run on SmackDown lately, The Samoan Werewolf could use a change of scenery to reestablish his dominance in WWE.#1. Paul Heyman should bring Brock Lesnar to The VisionThe cracks are starting to show in The Vision lately. Seth Rollins' obsession with finally defeating Cody Rhodes has caused tension between him and Paul Heyman. Given The Visionary's recent actions, The Oracle could deem Rollins unfit to lead, kicking him out of the faction as a result.If that happens, Heyman should replace Rollins with his former client, Brock Lesnar, with whom he reunited recently. The Beast Incarnate was introduced by his longtime Advocate before his match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza last month.Lesnar's potential addition would introduce a whole new dynamic to the faction, something it could use.