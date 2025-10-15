Bron Breakker to hand over his potential World Heavyweight Title shot to top WWE name? Exploring the possibility

Bron Breakker shocked the world by turning on Seth Rollins in the closing moments of this week's WWE RAW. Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed, who were seemingly unaware of Breakker's plan, had to choose sides on the fly, as The Dog of WWE made it clear that either they were with him or against him.Reed and Heyman ultimately chose to side with Bron Breakker, as the trio stood tall over Seth Rollins. Interestingly, The Dog of WWE posed with Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, seemingly indicating that he has his sights on the title.However, The Visionary is reportedly headed for surgery after suffering a shoulder injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Assuming Rollins is forced to vacate his title, many believe Bron Breakker may receive an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship. That said, in an interesting possibility, Breakker could hand over his potential title shot to his stablemate, Bronson Reed.The Aus-zilla has seemingly pledged his loyalty to Bron Breakker. Therefore, to establish himself as a confident leader, Breakker could reward Reed with a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. Moreover, the Australian star has been on a roll lately.Reed secured one of the biggest wins of his career at Crown Jewel by beating Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. The 330-pound star has been a force to be reckoned with. There is no denying that Reed deserves a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.With Seth Rollins seemingly out of the picture, CM Punk, the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Title, may have to face someone else. While The Dog of WWE seems to be the ideal choice, the creative team may save Breakker's crowning moment for a bigger stage.For now, The Second City Saint could finally have a proper run with the World Heavyweight Title. In that case, The Australian would make a perfect opponent for Punk to face. To add more drama to the story, the creative team could have Bron Breakker hand over his opportunity to Bronson Reed.That said, this is just speculation for now. Veteran shares his thoughts on why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on Seth RollinsIt is believed that Seth Rollins was betrayed by his stablemates out of nowhere on RAW because The Visionary is legitimately injured. However, according to the former WWE writer Vince Russo, there's more to it.While speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Russo claimed that Rollins had no credible contenders due to the creative team's poor booking. With Breakker and Reed turning on The Architect, both of them are now in a position to pose a threat to The Visionary's title.&quot;Here's why I'm getting back to creative, and I'm getting back to bad creative. Coach, Rollins has nobody to work with. There's nobody for Rollins to work with. They just made that match with Cody Rhodes. That was an absolutely nothing throwaway match. That match happened because neither guy had an opponent. So, now that the match is over, here's Seth with the belt and no opponent. Why does he have no opponent? Because they haven't built an opponent. That's what the creative is supposed to do... Guess what, Coach? Now, Seth Rollins has two opponents. That's exactly why they cut that thing short,&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see the aftermath of this shocking development in the coming weeks.