  • Bron Breakker to reveal WWE Hall of Famer as the mastermind behind the betrayal on RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 14, 2025 01:18 GMT
Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins on RAW [image Credits: WWE.com]
WWE RAW after Crown Jewel featured one of the most unexpected twists in the history of sports entertainment, and fans have not been able to stop talking about it. The ending moments of the show featured the vision standing tall before Bron Breakker delivered a vicious spear to the leader of the faction, Seth Rollins.

This was followed by Bronson Reed joining the fray and delivering an insane tsunami to the Visionary, and Paul Heyman standing tall with Reed and Breakker as the future of the industry. This marked the end of Seth Rollins as the leader of the Vision, and fans have been questioning WWE’s decision to make the massive change to the storyline so early.

While the massive twist has left the world talking, it is likely that Paul Heyman will not be revealed as the mastermind of the betrayal, to keep a potential twist in the books. Considering the massive turn of events, it is quite possible that Paul Heyman could betray Reed and Breakker and align himself back with the Visionary, and WWE would need a massive storyline to make something like this sensible.

With Heyman not being featured as the mastermind, Bron Breakker could announce WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner as the real mastermind behind the massive betrayal that has changed the landscape of the entire company.

Steiner could potentially be brought back to the company as the new manager of the Vision, and Breakker could unleash an attack on Heyman as well, preparing to feature a completely new version of the faction, ready to take down everyone in their path to glory. A potential storyline like this could justify the early betrayal that the company featured on RAW.

What was the real reason behind Bron Breakker’s betrayal on WWE RAW?

The world has been questioning WWE’s decision to remove Seth Rollins as the leader of The Vision after the immense year he has had. Just ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, the company making such a change is bound to have a big reason.

Recent reports suggest that Seth Rollins walked out of his match at Crown Jewel with an injury; however, an official announcement is still awaited. Further, reports from Fightful Select also confirm that the injury was potentially sustained after the massive coast-to-coast headbutt Rollins delivered during the match.

This could be the potential reason behind the massive betrayal the company featured on RAW, potentially to write the Visionary off TV. Time will tell what the company has in store for the storyline next.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
