Bron Breakker still in a relationship with 22-year-old WWE star? Going beyond the ring

Bron Breakker’s relationship status has been a trending topic ever since he made his NXT debut in 2021. The former champion revealed in 2022 he was dating a fellow star. Fans might wonder if Breakker is still in a relationship with the 22-year-old pro wrestler.

The person in question is none other than Cora Jade, and the two are still dating. Bron Breakker’s relationship with Jade was first teased on social media by the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion herself.

Breakker later confirmed their relationship by posting an Instagram picture of the two together. Jade revealed during an interview that the pair were initially friends at the WWE Performance Center but started pursuing a romantic relationship in the summer of 2022.

"We were just friends for a while here at the PC, just as friends, and then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago, but he's great," Jade told WrestlingInc in an exclusive interview in October 2022.

Jade was previously in a relationship with former NXT star Trey Baxter (aka Blake Christian). The pair even shared the screen briefly. Blake was released from the company in 2021, and the two ended their relationship shortly after.

Bron Breakker is set for action on NXT Gold Rush 2023

Bron Breakker has been on a scary heel run since he dropped the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver 2023. He failed to regain the title at NXT Battleground and has now shifted his attention to the rest of the locker room.

The powerhouse challenged Seth Rollins to a World Heavyweight Championship match two weeks ago on WWE NXT. The Visionary appeared via satellite last Tuesday and agreed to put his title on the line against Breakker.

The two will square off in what will surely be a great match at NXT Gold Rush on Tuesday. It remains to be seen who will walk out as the champion.

