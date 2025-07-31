Bron Breakker to be suspended by WWE for attacking Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on RAW? Potential explored

Bron Breakker has been on a dominant run in WWE since aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The 27-year-old is set to be featured in a massive tag team bout at SummerSlam 2025, as he teams up with Bronson Reed to take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. However, Bron's road to The Biggest Party of The Summer may be jeopardized due to his actions on this week's edition of WWE RAW.Jey Uso faced Bronson Reed in a singles match this past Monday. After a back-and-forth bout, Bron Breakker made his presence felt, as he hit a massive Spear on The YEET Master, causing a disqualification. Roman Reigns came to Jey's rescue, but the heel duo ended up getting the upper hand on the OG Bloodline members.Just when it appeared that the attack was over, Breakker took it a step further and Speared both Roman and Jey through a barricade, leaving the babyface team writhing in pain. Breakker's reckless behavior may get him in trouble with the management, as he could be suspended from the company ahead of SummerSlam.This year's SummerSlam holds a lot of importance for WWE, as the event is set to be a two-night affair for the first time. The Triple H-led creative team has carefully curated a star-studded card for both nights to live up to the hype and deliver a blockbuster show. Therefore, making sure the stars who are booked for the PLE remain in good health will be a top priority for the management ahead of the event.Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are two of the biggest stars in the Stamford-based promotion right now. Endangering their well-being ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer is not something the company may take lightly. Therefore, Bron Breakker could suffer serious repercussions for his actions and get suspended indefinitely.Of course, this potential suspension would be a part of kayfabe to raise intrigue around the scheduled tag team bout at SummerSlam, as putting a question mark over the 27-year-old's availability for the upcoming PLE could become a talking point in the wrestling world. The Triple H-led creative team may book this angle to add more edge to Breakker's character and give further justification to his nickname, The Unpredictable Badass.That said, it is just speculation for now.Veteran heaps praise on WWE Superstar Bron Breakker; compares him to Brock LesnarThe way Bron Breakker has been showcased in the Stamford-based promotion recently clearly tells us that the company views him as a top talent for the years to come. The Dog of WWE has managed to impress fans and critics alike with his intensity and athleticism.One of the people he has impressed is Jim Cornette, who recently showered praise on the young star. Speaking on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette discussed how Paul Heyman being in Breakker's corner is a good thing.The veteran claimed that since Heyman's managerial services worked well for Brock Lesnar, they will work even better for Breakker, as The Dog of WWE is a more natural pro wrestling talent than The Beast Incarnate.&quot;Paul is stepping up and being a spokesperson for Bron Breakker. It worked for Brock, and Bron's a whole lot more [of a] natural pro wrestling talent than Brock Lesnar was. So, that is good. And that's what we were hoping would happen in Seth's absence,&quot; he said. [2:16-2:35]It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bron Breakker in the Stamford-based promotion.