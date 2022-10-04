"Can't wait til you can smell your horses 💩" - WWE Superstars react to Ruby Soho's nose surgery

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to the news of AEW star Ruby Soho undergoing successful nose surgery.

Soho teamed up with Ortiz last month on the pre-show of All Out to face Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old suffered a broken nose during the bout after taking a knee to the face from Melo. Earlier today, Soho posted a photo of herself in the hospital after undergoing successful nose surgery.

After the AEW star broke the news on social media, several WWE Superstars reacted. 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke was one of the first to comment on Soho's Twitter post.

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE @realrubysoho Rubster!!! Even all banged up you still look so so cute!! Sending positive vibes for a fast recovery! Love ya @realrubysoho Rubster!!! Even all banged up you still look so so cute!! Sending positive vibes for a fast recovery! Love ya

Natalya Neidhart also sent her former colleague a heartfelt message on Twitter.

Another superstar who quickly reacted to Soho's post on Twitter was Bayley.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE again @realrubysoho Only you would dress all cute n stuff at the hospital. Can’t wait til you can smell your horsesagain @realrubysoho Only you would dress all cute n stuff at the hospital. Can’t wait til you can smell your horses 💩 again

Nevertheless, The Role Model's message to her former co-worker sparked controversy among some fans. Hence, she sent out another tweet to clarify her first.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @realrubysoho Why’s everyone taking this da wrong way. Ruby’s cute with a cute outfit, cute shoe size and cute nose. I genuinely can’t wait til she’s better geez @realrubysoho Why’s everyone taking this da wrong way. Ruby’s cute with a cute outfit, cute shoe size and cute nose. I genuinely can’t wait til she’s better geez

Meanwhile, Aliyah commented on Soho's post on Instagram, expressing her love for the AEW star.

"❤️❤️❤️ love you, hope you feel better," she wrote.

While Titus O'Neal also sent the former member of The Riott Squad a few prayer emojis, former RAW Women's Champion Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) commented on her Instagram post with a red heart emoji.

Ruby Soho joined AEW after getting released from WWE

After spending about five years in WWE, Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) was released from the Stamford-based company in June 2021 due to budget cuts. About three months later, the 31-year-old made her AEW debut at the 2021 All Out pay-per-view.

Since joining Tony Khan's promotion, the former member of The Riott Squad has been looking to win her first championship. In September 2021, she challenged Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship at Dynamite: Grand Slam. However, she came up short.

Last January, she had a shot at the AEW TBS Championship as she faced Jade Cargill on Dynamite. She once again failed to capture the title.

