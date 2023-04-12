Canceled WWE RAW match could be the beginning of returning star’s revenge mission against The Bloodline

A recently returned WWE Superstar had their match canceled last night on RAW, but it could be just the beginning of his revenge against The Bloodline.

Last Monday on RAW, The Miz cut a promo complaining about being embarrassed at WrestleMania. Matt Riddle interrupted and beat The Miz down before it was announced that The Original Bro would battle The A-Lister on last night's show. The match never took place due to travel issues.

Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens last night in the main event of WWE RAW after The Usos interfered. The Bloodline had nothing to worry about as they believed Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle were unable to make it to the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. However, Riddle and Zayn made it just in time to rescue Kevin Owens from The Bloodline.

The Original Bro may have known he and Sami would make it to the arena in time but wanted to get the upper hand on the faction with a surprise attack. It worked as last night's episode of WWE RAW ended with Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens standing tall in the ring as The Usos and Sikoa retreated.

Riddle's match against The Miz was reportedly canceled due to travel issues, and it could have been a part of his plans as well. While there is no reason for Matt Riddle to face The Miz, there are plenty of reasons for The Original Bro to be upset with Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa sent Matt Riddle home on a stretcher last year on WWE RAW

Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Matt Riddle on the December 5, 2022, edition of WWE RAW.

Sikoa trapped Riddle's head in a steel chair and jumped onto him in the corner of the ring. Matt had to be taken out on a stretcher and wasn't seen until his return on last Monday's RAW. Riddle should solely be focused on getting revenge on Solo Sikoa and probably wasn't bothered that his match against The Miz was scrapped last night.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have had their hands full trying to vanquish WWE's most dominant group, so Matt Riddle is a welcome addition to their cause. It will be interesting to see if any other superstars decide to join them in the fight against The Bloodline.

Who do you think would win a match between Matt Riddle and Solo Sikoa? Let us know in the comments section below.

