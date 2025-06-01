Carlito's farewell; cheating scandal? - 4 signs The Judgment Day will split on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is a popular faction on WWE RAW but has not been on the same page for some time now. Meanwhile, Finn Balor recently brought Roxanne Perez into the faction's clubhouse and suggested that they work with the former NXT Women's Champion.

Perez also gifted Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken tenders, and her interference later in Liv Morgan's match against Kaini Sane last week led to the Miracle Kid's loss and further cracks developing within the faction. Interestingly, Balor is also likely jealous of Dominik Mysterio winning the Intercontinental Championship. With so much happening, it is likely that the heel stable will split up soon.

Listed below are four signs that The Judgment Day will split on RAW:

#4. Carlito is leaving WWE

Carlito with Balor and McDonagh - Source: Getty

Carlito announced on social media today that WWE would not be renewing his contract and that it would be expiring in two weeks.

The former champion's departure from the company is a blow to The Judgment Day. The company could be planning on breaking up the faction for good soon, and Carlito's exit from the promotion may just be a sign of things to come.

#3. Dominik Mysterio cost Finn Balor his Money in the Bank qualifying match

Mysterio on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Finn Balor battled Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn in a Money in the Bank qualifying match in the main event of last week's edition of WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match but wound up costing his Judgment Day stablemate.

Dirty Dom slid a steel chair into the ring, but it landed in between Rollins and Balor. The Visionary capitalized on the situation and delivered a Stomp to Balor to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the PLE this weekend. Mysterio may have intentionally cost Balor his bout as a way to get revenge for the inaugural Universal Champion meddling in his relationship with Liv Morgan.

The veteran likely blames Dominik Mysterio for the loss, and it could lead to the end of their friendship. Balor may exit The Judgment Day in the coming weeks and go after the 28-year-old's Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Liv Morgan blamed Raquel Rodriguez for her loss on RAW

Liv Morgan returned to action last Monday night on WWE RAW after missing a few weeks to film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. She squared off against Kairi Sane in a singles match, and both Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez attempted to get involved.

Morgan got distracted by the two stars, and Kairi Sane capitalized by rolling the 30-year-old up for the pinfall victory. Liv Morgan went on to blame Rodriguez for the loss following the match. She noted that Raquel was the veteran and should have known better than to get into an argument with Roxanne Perez during her match.

Rodriguez and Morgan are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the two stars may have difficulty trusting each other at the moment, and it may lead to the implosion of The Judgment Day.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could leave Liv Morgan for Roxanne Perez

Mysterio and Morgan - Source: Getty

Dominik Mysterio was once in a storyline relationship with Rhea Ripley on WWE television, but Liv Morgan stole him away last year. History could repeat itself in the weeks ahead, and Roxanne Perez could try to do the same with Morgan by stealing Mysterio on WWE RAW.

If Mysterio gets caught being unfaithful to Morgan, it would have massive implications for The Judgment Day. It could lead to Mysterio getting kicked out of the faction or the group deciding to split up for good.

