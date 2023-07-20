Carlito set for major return? - 4 stars WWE could sign by the end of the year

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the entire world. Its weekly programs get the highest viewership, draw the most fans in terms of live attendance, and move the most merchandise. They also likely boast the biggest roster in all of wrestling.

The company's large roster is thanks to the amount of unique programming the promotion offers. They have three brands, all of which have multiple hours of television to produce each week. This includes RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

With seven hours of programming to fill with those three shows, along with B-shows such as NXT Level Up and Main Event, the company needs a steady flow of talent. As such, all eyes are on who the company could sign at any time.

This article will look at four superstars who could end up signing with World Wrestling Entertainment before the year ends. This includes a wrestler already rumored to have been signed, someone the company reportedly has an interest in, and more. Who might join the biggest wrestling promotion in the world?

#4. Carlito is potentially already signed by WWE

Carlito at Backlash 2023

Carlito is a second-generation superstar. His father is WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon. His brother Primo and his cousin Epico are also former WWE Superstars. Carlito had a lot of success previously working for the company, having held both the Intercontinental and United States Titles.

The talented Puerto Rican star was last seen at the Backlash event in his home territory. He came out and helped Bad Bunny and the Latino World Order fight off Judgment Day. Carlito received thunderous applause from the audience upon returning.

Unfortunately, Carlito hasn't been seen since. Still, there have been reports that the former Intercontinental Champion has potentially re-signed with the promotion already. In fact, he even had an alleged return date.

Sadly, he never actually appeared as rumored. Could he still show up in the final half of the year?

#3. Brian Pillman Jr. recently trained at the Performance Center

Carlito isn't the only second-generation star to make this list. Brian Pillman is one of the most iconic superstars of all time. The late-great wrestler was known as The Loose Cannon. While he never held gold in WWE, he was part of The Hart Foundation and played a major role in the company regaining momentum in 1997.

The Loose Cannon's son is Brian Pillman Jr. The 29-year-old has been wrestling for several years now. He spent time in Major League Wrestling before signing with All Elite Wrestling later. It was recently revealed that his contract with the promotion expired, and the two sides never reached a deal to renew.

While many fans wait for news on what's coming next for Pillman Jr., a recent report may shed some light on his future. Brian attended a WWE tryout at the Performance Center almost immediately after his contract with AEW expired. Could he be the company's next big signing?

#2. Utami Hayashishita recently attended an NXT taping

Utami Hayashishita is a five-year pro. She broke into professional wrestling in 2018 through the Stardom promotion. The star has remained with the popular women's wrestling promotion from Japan ever since.

The talented performer was recently seen in the United States, where she had a handful of bookings. Upon arriving, she trained with Natalya at The Queen of Hart's Dungeon facility. Utami then attended last week's NXT taping and was even seen with the white & gold brand's Blair Davenport before the latest edition of the show.

While WWE fans may be excited at the prospect of the talented performer arriving, nothing is guaranteed. In fact, she even went on to compete at a Ring of Honor taping this past Saturday. Whether she ends up under contract with Tony Khan, World Wrestling Entertainment, or remains in Japan is a mystery.

#1. Nick Aldis is reportedly on the company's radar

Nick Aldis could debut alongside Cody Rhodes

Nick Aldis is a fantastic wrestling talent. The British star gained national exposure as part of TNA Wrestling. He later became even more known for winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, representing the country all over the world.

The National Treasure wrapped up his time with the National Wrestling Alliance in the past year or so. He then went on to join IMPACT Wrestling. However, it was recently revealed that his deal with IMPACT has ended, and fans naturally hope to see him join WWE.

Like with Utami, there may be a hold-up regarding Aldis signing with WWE. While the company is apparently interested in the veteran British star, a report states that the interest may be in a behind-the-scenes role.