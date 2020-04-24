Celebrating The Game: 5 Greatest Championship Matches of Triple H

Triple H has had several championship matches throughout his illustrious career

Triple H's career has long been know for being an integral part of the WWE. Throughout his career, Triple H has been involved in several feuds. His longstanding feuds with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mankind, and The Rock have been synonymous with his career. However, it wasn't simply his rivalries that defined him but his championship matches as well.

A 14-time World Champion, Triple H has battled in some of the bloodiest and brutal affairs in his twenty-plus year career. Whether he won or lost didn't matter. In more recent years, Triple H has helped to elevate talent such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins but prior to that, he was on a quest to an undisputed champion.

#5 Kurt Angle vs. The Rock vs Triple H (SummerSlam 2000)

This was an incredible bout and one of The Game's finest

At Summerslam 2000, this Triple Threat match was outstanding. Leading into the event both Triple H and Kurt Angle had pinned Chris Jericho earning both earning a spot to challenge for the WWE Championship. Both Triple H and Kurt Angle were forced into a tag match leading into this matchup forcing them to co-exist.

However, their animosity with one another led an unintentionally struck Triple H leading to a loss in their tag match. When their championship match ultimately took place it was quite the battle.

An attack before the match began on The Rock set the tone. Triple H and Kurt Angle battled on their way to the ring and around the outside area. Triple H even hit a pedigree on Angle on the announce table as well.

The Rock returned to the match continuing his involvement. The match also saw interference fro, Stephanie McMahon as well. Despite not walking away as the winner of the match, as The Rock retained, it was without question one of the most entertaining championship matches of Triple H's career.