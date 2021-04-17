5 Reasons why Cesaro seems to be Roman Reigns' next WWE Universal Championship opponent 

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro seems to be the direction in which the WWE Universal Championship picture on SmackDown seems to be headed. Roman Reigns defeated not one but two legendary performers in Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania last weekend.

Cesaro had his moment in the sun as well, where he took on Seth Rollins in a career-defining match in front of a packed stadium full of fans. It was an incredible moment and many feel like he finally received his due on the grand stage.

#5 The match quality of a Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro contest will be off the charts

Part of Cesaro Section? Let's go! — PonySparkle69 (@PonySparkle69) April 9, 2021

WRECK EVERYONE AND LEAVE



I highly encourage you to take advantage of the opportunity you have to ACKNOWLEDGE your #TribalChief after the most shockingly dominant conclusion to @WWE @WrestleMania EVER!@WWERomanReigns - LIVE - #Smackdown - TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/M4FQOmBy12 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 16, 2021

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro is not a match that may come upon many 'dream clashes' lists, but honestly, when the two go to war, it will be a contest to behold.

These are two masters of their craft, who never take a day off. Every time they step into the ring, they give it their all. They stay in shape, they look like movie stars, and ensure that every time they battle, the results will be tremendous.

Imagine a spear thwarted by an uppercut or even a swing that goes awry when Roman Reigns is able to convert it into his guillotine submission. So many possibilities exist for performers as creative as Cesaro and Roman Reigns and you can rest assured that they will put on a show for the ages.

In fact, Roman Reigns has needed an opponent who brings out the best in him for a while. As great as the Edge and Daniel Bryan feud was, the emotional connection of the Jey Uso feud was missing.

But yes, when Cesaro battles Roman Reigns next, expect a 5-star clash and a potential match of the year candidate!

1 / 5 NEXT