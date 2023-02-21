Challenges for mid-card title, unites with his wife - 6 directions for Matt Cardona if he re-signs with WWE

The wrestler formerly known as Zack Ryder, Matt Cardona, is rumored to be making a return to WWE.

Speculation regarding Cardona's comeback has been going on for months. Chelsea Green, Cardona's wife, also had rumors of a WWE comeback, and these rumors proved to be correct. Will Cardona follow in the footsteps of his wife in returning to the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world?

On the indie scene, Cardona became a top heel and a former GCW World Champion as The Deathmatch King. In 2022, Cardona achieved even greater critical acclaim, being ranked number 13 in the PWI 500 for singles wrestlers. That year, the former Intercontinental Champion also added the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship to his list of accomplishments.

What does the future hold for the former Zack Ryder if he signs with WWE in 2023? Without further ado, let's review six possible directions for Matt Cardona if he puts pen to paper with World Wrestling Entertainment.

#6. Matt Cardona challenges for the WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory issued an open challenge for tonight's episode of RAW, putting his US Title up for grabs for anyone willing to step into the ring with The Now. While it appears as if Edge will be Theory's opponent on February 20th, Cardona can always challenge for the title at a later date if he doesn't show up in Ottawa for Monday Night RAW.

Cardona would be an excellent opponent for either Edge or Austin Theory with or without a title on the line. If Cardona were to go after the United States Championship, he could redeem his lackluster reign as US Champion from the PG Era.

WWE seemingly dropped the ball with Ryder back then, but maybe this time around he'll be treated like a major player, especially considering the United States Title has arguably reached main-event status on Monday Night RAW.

#5. Matt Cardona returns to Monday Night RAW as a babyface

Although Matt Cardona has become a big deal for his heel persona, the WWE Universe may cause Cardona's return to be a huge babyface moment. The former champion has been away from the Stamford-based promotion for three years, and many fans miss seeing The Long Island Iced Z on WWE programming.

If Cardona were to return to WWE's main roster, he ought to go to the red brand rather than SmackDown. Being that Monday Night RAW is a three-hour show, there's a lot more room for Matt Cardona to make an impact.

If and when he does return to WWE, he'll likely be met with a hero's welcome from wrestling fans. Cardona may have no choice but to return as a babyface, but that doesn't mean he can't turn heel in front of the WWE Universe by doing something truly dastardly.

#4. Cardona feuds with WWE Hall of Famer Edge

While performing in WWE as Zack Ryder, Cardona was associated with The Rated R Superstar as one-half of The Edgeheads, alongside Curt Hawkins. During that time in Cardona's career, he became WWE Tag Team Champion while a member of Edge's faction, La Familia. Considering that Ryder could be described as Edge's lackey during this time, one of the stars of Impact Wrestling sang a song about Ryder being "Edge's b*tch."

Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry appeared to get under Matt Cardona's skin with a tune involving The Deathmatch King and Edge. Cardona appears to be bothered by the idea of being Edge's subordinate, so maybe if Matt returns to WWE, he can develop a storyline about how he resents that he was once in Edge's shadow.

Cardona can show the WWE Universe why he became a top-level heel in the indie scene when he stabs his former mentor in the back. Edge, the 11-time WWE World Champion, could be used as Cardona's stepping stone to a higher echelon in WWE.

#3. Matt Cardona becomes a major player in WWE NXT

If Cardona wants to be a headliner right off the bat in WWE, the black-and-gold brand would be his surest bet to do so. While he'd likely need a greater build to become a main event star on RAW or SmackDown, NXT would be a completely different ballgame for the former WWE United States Champion.

The NXT Universe would likely be thrilled to see Matt Cardona showcase his talents in Orlando. Cardona can further develop his character on the black-and-gold brand and get reacquainted with the WWE style.

Cardona will have plenty of talented competitors to work with as part of the HBK-led brand, including the likes of Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and JD McDonagh. Much like Drew McIntyre, Cardona can become NXT Champion before making a big splash on the main roster.

#2. Matt Cardona vs. Zack Ryder in a cinematic match

Cardona has previously spoken about his desire to take part in a 'Zack Ryder vs. Matt Cardona' cinematic match. In WWE, Cardona could turn that idea into reality. WWE has dabbled with cinematic match concepts in the past, particularly at WrestleMania 36 which featured the Boneyard match and the Firefly Fun House match. If Cardona returns to WWE, the Stamford-based promotion could experiment with yet another cinematic match.

If he were to return to WWE, the former NWA World Champion has made it clear that he'd prefer to be called 'Matt Cardona' rather than 'Zack Ryder.' By doing a cinematic match between the two personas, WWE could write up a way to kill off Zack Ryder and celebrate the arrival of Matt Cardona.

There's also the chance that Zack Ryder could prevail, and Cardona will be forced to return to his former name. Either way, only time will tell what WWE will have in store for fans if they take up the task of doing a 'Ryder v Cardona' cinematic match.

#1. Cardona unites with his wife Chelsea Green in WWE

Chelsea Green returned to WWE at Royal Rumble and was on the receiving end of the quickest elimination in the history of the Women's Rumble match, setting the record a mere five seconds after entering the ring. Since then, Green has taken on a Karen-like character, pestering WWE authority figure Adam Pearce at every opportunity.

If and when Matt Cardona returns to WWE, putting him together with his wife would be an obvious direction for the former champion. Green can act as Cardona's valet and accompany him at ringside whenever he wrestles. Cardona could also show his wife support whenever she wrestles.

Cardona and Green could be the perfect heel couple in WWE. If this relationship pays off on-screen, championship gold might be in the cards for both wrestlers.

