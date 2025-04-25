Charlotte Flair to appear in another promotion after latest controversy involving Nia Jax? Exploring the possibility

Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair became the topic of discussion in the wrestling world after the former's comments about the latter on the Roast of WrestleMania. After The Queen seemingly reacted to the situation, a former superstar signed to another promotion challenged her to a match.

Ad

A lot has happened at this year's WrestleMania 41, but the action continued during the Roast of WrestleMania hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe. Although the show was mainly led by the comedian, some of the superstars also made comments about their fellow wrestlers. Among them was Nia Jax, who commented about Charlotte Flair's personal life. It was then noted that The Queen unfollowed The Irresistible Force on Instagram and made a short comment saying she just "wanted to wrestle." Following her message, current TNA star Ash by Elegance challenged her to a match.

Ad

Trending

Ash by Elegance was a former WWE star best known as Dana Brooke. Both women have shared the ring multiple times in the past, and it seems like the TNA star has sent an invite to Charlotte about facing each other again. While this will be an interesting match, and seeing Flair on TNA Wrestling will create buzz in the wrestling world, it still seems unlikely.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE and TNA currently have a partnership that allows their stars to appear in each other's companies. However, most of the superstars who appear in the Tennessee-based promotion are from NXT, which is why Charlotte appearing in Total Nonstop Action might not happen. Still, after Joe Hendry answered Randy Orton's open challenge at WrestleMania 41, some exceptions could be made.

What comments did Nia Jax make towards Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax may have shared the ring multiple times in the Stamford-based promotion, but it's known that they are close friends behind the scenes. Due to this, many were quite shocked when the audio during the roast was shared.

Ad

From the audio shared on social media during Roast of WrestleMania, The Irresistible Force was noted to make comments that targeted The Queen's past relationships and personal life.

"All right, all right, all right. Let’s get to some positive stuff. Now, when you think of a total package of superstars, who we thinking? No, it’s not BBL Bayley. It’s Rhea Bloody Ripley. Let’s be honest, that girl’s social media with a fu*king a*s cheek and those thirst traps, I forgot that she wasn’t even in the ring. Quite the opposite from Charlotte Flair. I mean, nobody really wants to see her in the ring anymore. You know her three ex-husbands also said the same thing."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what is next between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More